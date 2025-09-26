Miguel Cardoso has sent a strong message to Mamelodi Sundowns fans as the Brazilians continue to struggle at the start of the 2025-26 season

The Portuguese tactician led the Premier Soccer League giants to their eight successive league titles last season, but he's not met expectations at the start of this campaign

The former Esperance of Tunisia's claim sparked different reactions from the club's fans on social media

Miguel Cardoso has issued a reminder to Mamelodi Sundowns supporters, highlighting the team’s resilience despite facing various challenges.

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso gestures during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group F match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Borussia Dortmund. Photo: Marcio Machado

Source: Getty Images

Masandawana’s start to the season has been inconsistent, with their form swinging between six victories, four draws, and two defeats across all competitions.

The Brazilians' last match ended in a 1-0 defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows, a side led by their former head coach, Manqoba Mngqithi.

Cardoso sends reminder to Sundowns fans

Cardoso expressed that supporters sometimes form opinions based more on their high expectations than on the actual progress and achievements of the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking after Sundowns’ 3-1 win over Durban City, he urged fans to focus on the facts and statistics, which he believes paint a clearer picture of the team’s performance.

He highlighted that, since his arrival, Sundowns have consistently dominated matches in terms of ball possession, chance creation, and overall control.

Reflecting on last season, he reminded fans that the club shattered several records, narrowly missed another defensive milestone, reached the CAF Champions League final, which they lost to Pyramids FC, for the first time in a decade, and represented South Africa at the FIFA Club World Cup, all while playing some of the best football the country has ever seen.

Miguel Cardoso gives the team instructions during a hydration break during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group F match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Borussia Dortmund. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Despite these remarkable achievements, Cardoso acknowledged that some supporters remain unsatisfied, attributing this to their demanding nature. He assured them, however, that the team is committed to working even harder to meet those expectations and bring even more pride to the club.

Fans were not taking it easy with the Portuguese coach as they hit back on social media.

nickpily said:

"Can you blame the fans Coach? Masandawana are a big club. Masandawana have got a global appeal. Masandawana are perennial winners wherever they compete. So fans have earned a right to expect big things. Yours is to meet the fans' expectations not to try and lower them."

DownsInternatnl reacted:

"I am from checking the numbers and Sundowns are number 2 from playing a game more than number 1, whereas they have topped PSL standings after 9 league games in each of the past 5 seasons (2020/21 to 2024/25), based on their results and the league tables at that stage. Cardoso must just keep quiet and do his job … it’s bad enough that he’s pulling wool over Tlhopie and the club’s board but he mustn’t dare TRY US!"

Innocent Mthembu shared:

"Numbers are 1. You lost CAF! 2. You lost Nedbank Cup to Chiefs out of all people! 3. You failed to qualify for second round in Club World Cup! 4. You lost MTN to Pirates, of all people! 5. The team is inconsistent, and in their worst days they play foreign football!!"

Lonaliyayilengela wrote:

"Hear this one so the difficulties he's facing is having too many good players wow😂😂😂"

BETTERSA_ commented:

"This fraud will tell us about the CAF final, I wonder who told him that reaching matric and failing to pass it is an achievement. First time Golden Arrows beating us in since 2019. First time in 5 years playing 9 games and have less than 20 points. What numbers is he talking about."

iamziyar responded:

"We shift from "fatigue" to "our number are great". He is by far the biggest fraud we've ever seen in our country."

pholoba_online added:

"Cardoso arrived a year ago & he has played for the Nedbank Cup, Betway Premiership, CAF CL & the MTN 8....he's only won us the league. We won it 7 times in a row before he arrived. Our coach should be the last person talking about numbers."

Bafana Bafana midfielder leaves Mamelodi Sundowns

Briefly News also reported that a Bafana Bafana midfielder had left Sundowns for another PSL team before the transfer window closed.

The South African star's transfer came as a surprise to some of the club fans, and they made their intentions known on social media.

Source: Briefly News