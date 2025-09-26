The football community is in mourning after the sudden passing of 21-year-old forward Billy Vigar, who came through Arsenal’s academy before playing for Chichester City

His life was cut short following a tragic accident during a league match, leaving teammates, fans, and clubs across England devastated

Messages of condolence have poured in, with Arsenal and Chichester City among those honouring a young player remembered for his passion, talent, and character

Former Arsenal youth striker Billy Vigar has died at the age of 21 following a severe brain injury sustained while playing for Chichester City against Wingate & Finchley on Saturday, 20 September 2025.

He was placed in an induced coma shortly after the incident and later underwent surgery on Tuesday, 23 September, in an attempt to aid his recovery.

Local reports indicate that Vigar struck a wall on the side of the pitch during the clash, forcing the game to be abandoned. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors worked tirelessly to stabilise him. Despite their efforts, the injuries proved too severe, and he passed away on Thursday morning, 25 September.

In a statement, Vigar’s family confirmed that he never recovered from the head injury, adding that they were heartbroken that he died while doing what he loved most, playing football.

They said the outpouring of support since his initial hospitalisation had shown just how admired he was within the football community.

As a mark of respect, Chichester City’s fixture against Lewes FC has been postponed. The club described the tragedy as “heartbreaking” and appealed for privacy for Vigar’s family, while also thanking supporters for their messages of comfort.

Tributes from Arsenal and Chichester city

Chichester City expressed their sorrow, describing the news as heartbreaking and asking for privacy for Vigar’s family during this difficult period.

Arsenal also paid tribute, recalling his pride at joining the academy and the respect he earned from coaches and teammates.

The club said he would be remembered not only for his ability on the pitch but also for his infectious love for the game. Vigar progressed through Arsenal’s youth ranks before featuring for Derby County, Hastings United, and Eastbourne Borough.

Chichester City’s scheduled fixture against Lewes FC this weekend has been postponed as a mark of respect.

Tributes flood in from English football

Messages of sympathy have been shared across the English game, with clubs, players, and football bodies expressing support for Billy Vigar’s loved ones.

Chichester City noted that the wave of condolences reflected the deep affection and respect he earned within the sport. The club added that his family is devastated by the loss of a young player whose life ended while pursuing the game he cherished most.

Footballers who have passed away in 2025

Vigar joins the growing list of footballers who have lost their lives in 2025. In July, Liverpool striker Diogo Jota tragically died in a car crash along with his brother, André Silva. The following month, Portuguese football legend Jorge Costa passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

