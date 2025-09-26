Kyle Meadows, a 24-year-old from Pretoria, shared with Briefly News how he transitioned from a professional rugby player to an award-winning businessman

The young man, who was already winning awards at age 22, builds and guides businesses that create both impact and income

As a dad-to-be, the mentor also helps the children of the community, with the mission of being a 'father to the fatherless'

24-year-old Kyle Meadows left a life of professional rugby to pursue a business career. Images: Supplied

For Kyle Meadows, accepting defeat in life was not an option. A former professional rugby player, the 24-year-old successfully transitioned into a multi-award-winning businessman whose aim is to give back.

In a conversation with Briefly News, the Pretoria entrepreneur shared that he came from humble beginnings, noting that while his family didn't have much, they always gave their very best.

"My parents worked extremely hard to provide for me, my brother and my sister, and they instilled in us the belief that anything is possible if you back yourself."

With such values, the young man earned the opportunity to attend Pretoria Boys High after a standout Under-13 Craven Week (a prestigious annual rugby tournament that showcases the youth's talent). This became a turning point in his rugby career, earning him the monumental opportunity to sign his first contract with the Vodacom Bulls at age 17.

Kyle, who also moved to France to play for Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente, shared that his passion for the sport was deeply influenced by former Springbok player Pierre Spies. Unfortunately, after a decade of dedication, his career was cut short by recurring injuries, including a severe back injury. However, he confessed that he stopped playing rugby for reasons that weren't truly his.

"Doctors advised that continuing would be risky, and while it was devastating news at the time, I later understood it was part of God’s bigger plan for me. Rugby ending wasn’t the end of my purpose; it was a redirection into business."

Kyle Meadows during his rugby days. Images: @kylemeadows_.

Athlete navigates life after sports

Kyle revealed to Briefly News that after his rugby career ended, he had nothing. No money, no assets, and not even a clear plan. He was forced to rebuild his life, and thanks to his fascination with business, he delved into the marketing world. He was passionate about how stories and strategies could shape decisions.

According to his personal website, Kyle builds and guides businesses that create both impact and income with speed, clarity and purpose. With the launch of one of his first companies, Nexar, he helped small to medium-sized businesses by acting as their outsourced strategy and growth partner, driving market entry, expansion, and operational execution.

Later, he founded Galilee Wealth, a holdings company focused on investments that create jobs, alleviate poverty, and build a better future for South Africa.

The companies' success earned Kyle notable awards, including:

Youngest member in the C12 Group

Top 3 Marketing Companies in Southern Africa

Top 16 Most Influential LinkedIn Voices in Sales and Marketing

Top 7 Data Analysis Companies in Southern Africa

Top 3 AI Companies in Southern Africa

These are just a few of Kyle's awards. He notes that he achieved this success after having a pivotal conversation with his spiritual leader, Pastor At Boshoff, the founder of Christian Revival Church. According to its website, it is one of the fastest-growing churches, uniting people from different backgrounds in faith.

The senior pastor challenged him to redirect the same sacrifice and obsession he had for rugby into business and reminded him to never use his age as an excuse.

Kyle told the publication:

"From there, I became obsessed with understanding data, markets and trends. Having lived and travelled in France, I saw firsthand how first-world companies operated, and I brought those tactics home, knowing South Africa would catch up. I surrounded myself with mentors, asked for help and studied industries relentlessly."

Philanthropic businessman in South Africa gives back

Kyle, a mentor for young entrepreneurs eager to start but lacking guidance, didn't let his success go to his head. Instead of solely focusing on himself and his companies, the business owner, including his wife, Monique Meadows, dedicated time to supporting orphanages and vulnerable children. The married couple ensure that the little ones are cared for and given opportunities, the latter reminiscent of Kyle's youth.

Kyle and his supportive wife, Monique Meadows, are growing their family, planning on welcoming their bundle of joy in March, 2026. Images: monique_meadows_.

Source: Instagram

Through partnerships like the Hall of Fame, Kyle supports initiatives that give talented individuals the resources they need to thrive. He has an ultimate goal to be a 'father to the fatherless' by using business as a platform to inspire, empower and open doors for others.

The award winner also shared words of wisdom for those wanting to follow their passion but are scared to take a risk. Encouraging them to take the jump, he said:

"I would rather fail chasing purpose than live with the regret of never trying. Every older leader I’ve spoken to has told me the same thing: they wish they had taken more risks, lived bolder, and stopped playing it safe. Don’t let fear dictate your future. Risk is where growth lives."

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

