Sinqobile Mdlalose is a full-time occupational therapist running a floral company.

Balancing a full-time job as an occupational therapist and running a budding business on the side is no easy task, but for Sinqobile Mdlalose, this is an extension of her passion and creativity.

Born in Eshowe, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal, Sinqobile shared that she lived a privileged life as the youngest of four children, with her parents going the extra mile to provide for their family. Entering her teenage years, she attended St John’s Diocesan School for Girls in Pietermaritzburg, where she discovered much of herself.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to get into business from a young age. I only noticed this when I looked back at myself as a child. I had a knack for business. I remember taking my clothes and selling them on the street, or making random things like juice and trying to sell that.”

Sinqobile also took inspiration from her mother, who worked as a nurse and ventured into the fashion industry by owning a clothing store.

A multi-faceted woman

Although business-minded, Sinqobile also wanted to work in the healthcare field and now holds two qualifications, one in business and the other in occupational therapy.

The two-time graduate used her business degree when she founded Amora Blooms in January 2024. She runs Amora Blooms independently, a self-funded company that started doing events and now caters to those who love flowers. Sinqobile states that flowers were essential to her life, as her mother and grandmother were fond of gardening.

The logo of Sinqobile's company, Amora Blooms.

The businesswoman adds:

“Being a black woman, you always need to advance yourself. I can’t rely on one salary. So, I constantly push myself to ensure a secure future.”

Sinqobile tells Briefly News that when it comes to the business’s finances, she tries her best not to touch the money Amora Blooms makes to ensure its growth.

Challenges and setbacks

One of the biggest challenges that stunted Amora Blooms’s growth, which Sinqobile faced when she started, was marketing, as she does not have a huge social media presence, particularly on Instagram.

Another challenge she faced was running her business while being a full-time employee. Although it proves taxing, the young entrepreneur does not let the difficulties stand in her way. Sinqobile shares:

“Every time I go through a challenge, I constantly need to find different ways to overcome them, and if I need help, I ask for help."

Regarding scepticism and doubt from outsiders, the owner of Amora Blooms states that people often don’t take her seriously due to the industry she works in.

“I’ve learned that the older I get there will always be negative people, even yourself. Sometimes, I deal with my negative thoughts but need to push through. I also have a very supportive support system, which encourages me when I’m feeling negative when I haven’t made any sales.”

Staying ahead of the game

To approach innovation and stay ahead in a competitive market, Sinqobile makes sure to be aware of what her competitors are doing, strategise through social media and research ways to better her business.

After specialising in luxury gifting, the young lady wants to return to managing events by providing her customers with floral services. Sinqobile prepares herself for this task by exploring packaging methods, how to make her flowers last longer, and how to give her clients a better experience.

A look at a bunch of flowers Sinqobile puts together for her clients.

Running a successful company that functions mainly on the weekend also requires allowing time to look after one’s personal life, a balance Sinqobile admits was a struggle at the start of her blossoming business. Hoping to employ people and have stores around South Africa in the future, she says:

“When I get free time, I try my best to look after myself, rest and ensure that I’m surrounded by people who make me happy… Your energy is so focused on the business to make sure it is picking up that you lose track of time.

"It’s been difficult but the more the business picks up as time goes, I’m learning different ways to find time for myself.”

Advice for the youth

With Amora Blooms slowly flourishing, the successful Sinqobile shared advice to young people who wish to start their own business:

“Find something you don’t mind putting your heart and soul into. Be careful not to find something everyone else is doing. If you find something everyone else is doing, be very strategic with how you want to stand out.

"Secondly, you need to put in the work if you want anything to succeed. Make sure you are constantly educating yourself and find people who can mentor you.”

Lastly, Sinqobile advises:

“I think our biggest critic is ourselves. So, try your best to push yourself… and make sure you are looking after your mental health.”

