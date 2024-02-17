A University of Pretoria graduate works hard as a businesswoman and recently opened a floral and events company

Sinqobile Mdlalose is a qualified occupational therapist but continues to flourish in various avenues

The 28-year-old tells Briefly News where her passion for her current enterprise emerged from

A young woman with a degree in occupational therapy has opened a floral and events business.

Sinqobile Mdlalose is a University of Pretoria graduate. Image: Sinqobile Mdlalose/Supplied.

Sinqobile Mdlalose holds a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from the University of Pretoria and tells Briefly News about her desire for independence and black excellence. The lovely lady is from KZN and currently lives in Johannesburg.

University of Pretoria graduate inspires

The 28-year-old says that her mother and the love she had for gardening inspired her interest in flowers:

“⁠I take a lot from my mom. My mom is creative and I always had that in me as well. When I was around 24, I started an events business, which started becoming hard for me to do because I didn’t have a car at the time. Eventually, I had to take a break from it, but whilst I was doing events, I was always fascinated by the flower business but I didn’t look into it further.

“In 2023, one of my friends always used to buy flowers for me at this particular shop and ended up meeting a girl who worked at that flower shop who expressed how much she wanted to start her flower shop.

“My friend then suggested that she go into partnership with me because he knew how much I loved flowers. It’s only been a few weeks since launching the business, but the amount of support we have received is tremendous.”

Occupational therapist juggles

Sinqobile explains that while juggling many endeavours is challenging, she loves the independence multiple gigs afford her:

“Being a woman who has always wanted to be financially independent, I knew I had to use my passions to make more money for myself.”

The entrepreneur’s business is called Amora Blooms and she dreams of expanding her enterprise in the future:

“A flower shop is part of the bigger picture, so we will attract a wider market. Doing more floral arrangements for events, weddings, and funerals is also something we want to get into.”

