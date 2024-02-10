An inspiring mother of two children in Hammanskraal is grinding hard with her decor and furniture businesses

Maria Mabunda tells Briefly News the main reason she started her enterprises was to support her mom and sisters

The 31-year-old further shares some of her ambitions and challenges, and opens up about her educational and professional background

A lovely lady in Hammanskraal is working hard with the furniture and decor businesses she started.

Maria Mabunda in Hammanskraal has two businesses. Image: Maria Mabunda/Supplied.

Source: UGC

The businesswoman is a qualified Human Resources Manager. She holds a degree in psychology from Unisa and an honours in Human Resources Management from Regent Business School.

Briefly News reached out to Maria Mabunda, who shared more about her inspiring journey with starting furniture and decor businesses, under the name, Deco By Rinky

Hammanskraal mom starts business

The mom of two notes that she started her decor business in 2020 and self-funded her entrepreneurial endeavour:

"I started my business in 2020 doing decor for events, parties, weddings, and more. I funded my business using my salary.

"I have recently started a furniture business that is doing well. I started the furniture business using the profits from the events business."

Maria has altruistic reasons for taking on many gigs, with her family's wellbeing a key factor:

"The main reason I started the business was to support my mom and sisters."

Mom thrives with decor business

The 31-year-old notes that despite the challenges faced, she wants to persevere and grow her various enterprises:

"In the future, I would like to have a fully functional warehouse where we can manufacture furniture as we are struggling with equipment and space."

Maria is an inspiring woman who continues to strive for greatness. She is a mom, a wife, and educated in two fields. Many young ladies can look up to her.

Gauteng woman starts food business

In a similar story by Briefly News, after struggling to find solid employment to cover all her bills, one hard-working lady in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, decided to make things happen for herself.

Before starting her catering business, the 28-year-old first sold avocados and atchar as a side hustle. Senzekile Mabasa shares with Briefly News her journey and dreams of success for the future.

Source: Briefly News