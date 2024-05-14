ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula was seeing DJing as part of his campaign trail

Reacting to the video on X Mzansi said he better at DJing than he is at being a politician

This is not the first time Mbalula was seen turning the decks, he has been spotted alongside the likes of Black Coffee

Fikile Mbalula was DJing during his campaing trail and Mzansi says he should switch careers. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images/ Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Fikile Mbalula, aka DJ Mbaweezy, seems to have a new day job, and Mzansi is here for it.

The party's secretary general was seen in a video turning the decks as part of the ANC's campaign trail, and South Africans say he should quit his regular day job and become a DJ full-time:

This was not the first time Mbalula was seen out and about turning the decks or even the ANC coming up with exciting and fun election campaigns.

Mbalula should quit his day job

Reacting to a video of Mbalula DJing, Mzansi is convinced that Mbalula is a better DJ than he is a politician.

@MzansiAfrika7 said:

"Yonke into yenziwa mawala ke lana kwa Mbalula."

@bydega_ commented:

"He is a good DJ, a bad politician."

@Fanito20107401 added:

"They are trying to push the votes."

DJ Ramaphosa in the house

President Cyril Ramaphosa assumes the role of a DJ to garner support for his political party during the election campaign.

While on his campaign journey, Ramaphosa visited Rands Lifestyle in Khayelitsha, where he tried his hand at a new role:

The president ventured into DJing, blending a track titled "Vote ANC," with ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula sharing the momentous occasion on social media.

Black Coffee hosts Fikile Mbalula

Previously, Briefly News reported that DJ Black Coffee's house seems to be the hottest spot for celebrities. Mbalula and TK Nciza had a night of music and dancing at the You Need Me hitmaker's house.

Nciza posted a TikTok video of the lively home packed with a crowd on his account. Mbalula's presence got Mzansi people buzzing on the platform:

Many accused the ANC Secretary-General of copying EFF leader Julius Malema.

