DJ Black Coffee recently hosted Fikile Mbalula at his house and visuals from the lit party landed on TikTok

This comes after Julius Malema had a fun-filled night at the Grammy Award winner's stunning home

The vibey footage sparked heated reactions from people who believe Mbalula is copying Malema

A video of DJ Black Coffee, Fikile Mbalula and TK Nciza were recorded hanging out. Image: @tknciza

DJ Black Coffee's house seems to be the hottest spot for celebrities. Recently, Fikile Mbalula and TK Nciza had a night of music and dancing at the You Need Me hitmaker's house.

TK Nciza shares house party video

Nciza posted a TikTok video of the lively home packed with a crowd on his account @tknciza.

Mbalula's presence got Mzansi people buzzing on the platform. Many accused the ANC Secretary-General of copying EFF leader Julius Malema.

Julius Malema vs Fikile Mbalula

Malema was recently spotted living it up at Black Coffee's house and exploring his vinyl collection.

Many netizens seem convinced that Mbalula is trying to hijack Malema's shine after his viral moment hanging out with the Grammy Award winner.

Watch the video below:

Friendship dynamics in politics

Some fans came to Mbalula's defence, suggesting that his alleged public rivalry with Malema is a farce. They suggested that the politicians are tight and have the same friend circle.

See some comments below:

@Lungie530 said:

"They are friends nje, Mbalula attended Malema's bday. They have one circle of friends."

@thabomo56 wrote:

"Mbalula copies everything that Malema is doing."

@Gillotoncommissar stated:

"Mbalula stepping on JuJu footsteps."

@mazda657 posted:

"Mbalula and Malema are definitely close friends."

@ModiMWM commented:

"Malema is a trendsetter, Fikile Mabula just follows."

@Sly_Mavesta spotted:

"The house looks small for an international DJ entertainment area."

@VuyaniZondi typed:

"Mbalula is a copycat of the CIC."

@ausiegrootman added:

"Malema nd Mbaks are friends guys don't let the media fool you. It's called politicking."

Black Coffee’s vinyl party with Julius Malema

Recently, Briefly News reported that DJ Black Coffee recently hosted a unique gathering at his place, welcoming Julius Malema and Oskido for a trip down memory lane.

As they flipped through Black Coffee's vinyl collection, they enjoyed the golden oldies of South African music.

