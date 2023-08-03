The Economic Freedom Fighters chanting 'Kill the Boer' is reigniting old rivalries

Ex-DA MP Phumzile van Damme and DA federal leader Helen Zille are embroiled in a bitter twar in the aftermath of the outrage

South Africans are divided by the feud; some have sided with Zille, while others backed Van Damme

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Leader Helen Zille and former DA MP Phumzile van Damme are at it again, thanks to the "Kill the Boer" backlash.

Phumzile van Damme and Helen Zille are embroiled in a Twitter war over the 'Kill the Boer' chant. Image: Jaco Marais & Alon Skuy

Source: Getty Images

The pair have been embroiled in an on-again and off-again Twitter was (Twar) since Van Damme terminated her DA membership following her resignation as an MP, IOL reported

Phumzile Van Damme criticises DA leader John Steenhuisen

The renewed feud started Van Damme took to Twitter (X) to criticise DA leader John Steenhuisen for his response to Julius Malema chanting 'Kill the Boer' during the EFF's 10th Anniversary celebration.

The former MP accused Steenhuisen of manipulating fears and using racial polarisation to galvanise the white vote.

Van Damme wrote:

"This man is politically and morally bankrupt & bereft of ideas."

Helen Zille takes aim at Phumzile van Damme

Unimpressed with Van Damme coming for the leader of her party, Zille didn't waste time coming for the former MP.

The DA federal leader posted a tweet of her own claiming Van Damme's Tweet was the reason she was booted from the party.

Zille criticised:

"Now that she has safely emigrated to the safety of Norway, who cares if some leaders stoke civil war in SA?"

Van Damme hit back with a spicy response:

Zille and Van Damme's twar has Mzansi divided

Some people sided with Helen Zille:

@AficanViking criticised:

"Van Damme, showing her true colours."

Charmaine Gradwell added:

"Phumzile - you the one who can’t get the DA off your mind - you the one that commented and you got a reply - then you cry that they must leave you alone."

@A_Lombard_CA_SA praised:

"Well said, Helen "Gogo" Zille! Nice one."

While others found Van Damme's argument more compelling:

@Sentletse said:

"Meaning she was calling the DA racism out, and you parted ways. Thanks for the clarification."

@LesibaNgwato commented:

"She finally lost her chains and is now free to express herself."

@Zutsar0311 added:

"She declined to feed off fears? Good on her! I’m glad she saw the DA for what it is, and “it parted ways with her”."

Andrew Botha claimed:

"Helen Zille is the biggest problem in the DA - she should have left when the going was good."

John Steenhuisen accuses Julius Malema of trying to ignite civil war in SA by singing ‘Kill the Boer’

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema sparked outrage from the Democratic Alliance (DA) with the performance of the "Kill the Boer" chant during the EFF’s 10th-anniversary celebration.

DA leader John Steenhuisen did not waste the second criticising the EFF leader on the DA’s youtube channel. He accused Malema of inciting civil war and resurrecting the demon of hatred by chanting, “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer” to a FNB Stadium packed to the brim with EFF supporters.

A video of Malema jumping up and down and leading the party’s supporters and public representatives in a chant was posted on social media.

