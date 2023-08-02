FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald set tongues wagging after laying criminal against EFF leader Julius Malema

This comes after changed Kill the Boer During the EFF's 10th-anniversary celebration at FNB stadium

South Africans have criticised Groenewald for taking action against Malema while he was a mayor during the apartheid regime

CENTURION - Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald has set himself at odds with many South Africans online.

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald has laid criminal charges against EFF leader Julius Malema for chanting 'Kill the Boer'. Image: Guillem SARTORIO/ Getty Images & @GroenewaldPJ/Twitter

The FF+ leader sparked criticism after he posted a picture on Twitter showing himself laying criminal charges against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Mamela has come under heavy criticism from the FF+, Democratic Alliance, AfriForum and US-based South African-born billionaire Elon Musk.

Malema chants 'Kill the Boer' at FNB stadium

This comes after the EFF leader chanted the controversial apartheid struggle song Kill the Boer during the EFF's 10-anniversary celebration at the FNB stadium on Saturday, 29 July.

Groenewald opened a case of intimidation against Malema for using the chant, claiming that the party wanted to take action against Malema for making inflammatory statements, IOL reported.

South Africans have accused Groenewald of throwing stones while living in a glass house. One social media user pointed out that the FF+ leader was a mayor during the apartheid regime and, therefore, cosigned the apartheid state's racist policies.

South Africans criticise FF+ for filing charges against Julius Malema

Below are some comments:

@g_chat_defined asked:

"Didn’t the Constitutional Court rule that the song is not hate speech?"

@jerryza27 suggested:

"We must open a case against this njandini we need to gather evidence and teach him a lesson."

@carlolinks questioned:

"Tell me Piet, as someone who participated, benefitted (and still do) during the Apartheid days, how many charges did you lay then?"

Motubatse Segomotso Mmola claimed:

"DA called Indians heroes for killing black people in Phenix, no one took action. This is the result of forgiving people who weren't apologetic."

AfriForum appeals SCA decision on ‘Kill the Boer’, forms strategy to oppose Malema’s “racist” actions

Earlier, Briefly News reported that civil rights organisation Afriforum is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge the Equality Court's ruling that the EFF's finding of Kill the Boer does not constitute hate speech.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema reignited the organisation's challenge after singing the struggle song at the EFF's 10th-anniversary celebration at the FNB stadium.

Speaking on the civil rights organisation's 4 September date with the SCA, Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel said that the case forms part of a strategy to oppose Malema's "racist and polarising" actions, TimesLIVE reported.

