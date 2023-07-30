Julius Malema spoke about African leaders and more at the EFF's 10 years celebration held at the FNB Stadium

The president of the EFF spoke on various issues, including Kenya's William Ruto's controversial presidential win as well as killings in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Many EFF supporters reacted to Julius Malema's talking points and gave their own opinions on his views

JOHANNESBURG- Julius Malema made a formal speech at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) event celebrating their decade-old existence. The party's president hit on various topics, including political issues in Kenya, the DRC and neighbouring country, Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Julius Malema's EFF speech at the party's 10th-anniversary celebration at the FNB stadium addressed his concerns about African countries. Image: Phill Magakoe/J. Countess

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema shows vested interest in African countries

According to SABC News, Julius Malema was critical of Kenyan leaders who organised protests against William Ruto's presidency. The EFF leader emphasised that Africans should not be murdering other Africans as he cast a critical eye on the DRC, where 12 000 died due to political conflict. He also said Zimbabwe's head of state, Emmerson Mnangagwa, should let citizens live in peace after reports of violence before elections as reported by Daily Maverick.

Julius Malema gives his opinion on Russian President Vladimir Putin

Julius Malema once again said that EFF supports Russia during the Russia-Ukraine war controversy. The politician says that members of BRICS must not wield to the demands of Western countries. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We are with President Putin. We are Putin and Putin is us and we will never support imperialism against President Putin."

South Africans discuss Julius Malema's speech

Some EFF supporters thought Julius Malema's speech was iconic. People discussed the politician's opinion on Kenya, and others hoped he would win in 2024 in the comments on a Facebook .

Sharon Struckmeyer said:

"Let's first worry about peace law and order economy stability, failing infrarstrutures and unemployment in SA,the rest of Africa has their own governments to deal with thier own problems"

Xolani Mathibela added:

"His closing remark was amazing jealous down."

Darius Darius commented:

"It was a strong massage indeed... power to the people."

Solu Abu wrote:

"This man should leave Kenya alone. He knows nothing about our country. If he has decided to dine with that president that was imposed on us by the west let him not try us."

Mthobza Mthobza Khumalo gushed:

"Come 2024 Eff will govern."

"Viva EFF": Huge crowds flocking to FNB stadium to mark party's 10th anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that a massive gathering of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters is anticipated at the FNB Stadium in Soweto to celebrate the party's 10th anniversary.

This grand event is the culmination of various activities, including a carnival held last weekend in Alexandra, a public lecture delivered by Kenyan academic Professor Patrick Lumumba, and a commemoration of the 2012 Marikana massacre earlier this week.

The festivities are set to commence at noon, with EFF president Julius Malema scheduled to take the stage at 2 pm, reported SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News