Cyril Ramaphosa let people know what he thinks about the West on day two of the Russia-Africa summit

The South African president gave his take on Africa and how other countries treat the continent

Many people were fascinated to hear what the president had to say, and they chimed in on his international address.

ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA- Cyril Ramaphosa recently addressed Western Nations. The South African president had a bone to pick with various countries' tendency to tell African countries what to do.

Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the Russia-Africa summit, and Mzansi thought his speech was to campaign for the 2024 elections. Image: Contributor/Getty Images/Mike Hutchings

Source: Getty Images

Cyril Ramaphosa's address at the Russia Africa summit in Saint Petersburg was hard-hitting. The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, made an announcement about helping the continent with grain, and Cyril Ramaphosa spoke afterwards.

What did Cyril Ramaphosa say about African countries at the Russia-Africa summit?

Cyril Ramaphosa did not hold back as he emphasised that African countries should be treated a sovereign state. TimesLIVE reported that the South African president appealed to other world leaders that they must respect the continent. He said:

"We must stop those countries that count their wealth and their assets in terms of the minerals that reside in the African soil as they did in the past when they counted their wealth in the number of slaves that they owned."

Who else attended the Russia-African summit?

The special occasion was attended by 17 heads of state, including Uganda's head of state, President Yoweri Museveni and Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Many people thought Cyril's words were interesting timing with the 2024 election coming up.

Cyril Ramaphosa gets split reactions from South Africans

South Africans discussed the president's speech about Africa. Most thought he was echoing the words of EFF's Julius Malema. Read what many had to say in a post by TimeLIVE below:

Lehlohonolo Jacob Leboko said:

"He is singing Malema's tune , just to be relevant for the upcoming elections."

Dunga Jiyana wrote:

"He is just disguising as anti Western."

Realise Firmino added:

"Deep down he didn't mean it."

Kobus Prinsloo was salty:

"Mr President,Your citizens is also tired of rich african presidents that don't care about their citizens.."

Moniwa Sodinga commented:

"Campaigning for 2024 on international platforms."

