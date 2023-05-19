Julius Malema has rubbished claims that he cannot be trusted to be the president of South Africa

Addressing claims that he is the ultimate political flip-flopper, Malema said that his enemies gave him that title

The EFF leader claimed that he does move with the political wind but instead creates it

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has rubbished claims that he is not fit to be SA's next president.

EFF leader Julius Malema hits back at claims he is a political flip-flopper. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

This comes as Malema has been labelled the "ultimate flip-flopper" for his ever-changing stances on SA's most pressing issues.

Malema claims flip-flopping title was coined by his enemies

Speaking on SABC News's Unfiltered, Malema said that the title of flip-flopper was bestowed on him by his enemies whose opinions he cares very little about.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Malema claimed that, unlike real flip-floppers, he is not swayed by the "political wind" but instead creates the wind.

Speaking on his ever-changing tune, Malema said:

“In politics, there is what we call tactics and strategy. So sometimes you have to kiss many frogs to arrive at your strategic objective.”

Julius Malema changes tune on several prominent political figures

Unpacking Malema's ever-transforming political stance, TimesLIVE reported that in 2017 Malema vowed that his party would remove former judge president John Hlophe because he was a threat to SA's judiciary.

However, fast-forward to 2021, Malema changed his mind about Hlope, backing him for the chief justice position.

Malema has also done u-turns on prominent political figures like Paul Mashitile, Ronald Lamola and Jacob Zuma.

South Africans are divided over Malema's leadership capabilities

Here are some reactions:

@ZozoHlumile said:

"Flip flopper, this one says this and does the opposite. If he had Integrity, he would have the majority following the EFF."

Moses Mpho agreed:

"He is the wind who controls the direction, not controlled by the wind,"

@Mrkev40 suggested:

"Flip-flop can go govern Zimbabwe."

Zain Pietersen reccemended:

"We should actually give him a chance and see how he fares."

@kosh_online added:

"Since the ANC gave some menial powers in JHB, you have done nothing but praised them. You are the very face of flip-flopping."

@stebisza insisted:

"The "WIND" is now blowing, and it seems people are coming to their senses that @Julius_S_Malema will be the president of the country."

Julius Malema doubles down on call for ex-Eskom CEOs to return to power utility: “Any help must be welcome”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has doubled down on his call for corruption-accused former Eskom CEOs to help the power utility end loadshedding.

During a press briefing outside the EFF building in Johannesburg, Malema warned that South Africa was on the brink of a power grid failure. The EFF leader called Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko to return to the embattled power utility to prevent SA's descent into darkness.

Speaking on SABC's Unfiltered, Malema sought to clarify his statements amid backlash for calling for the corruption-accused former CEOs to take over the helm of Eskom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News