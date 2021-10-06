Julius Malema has backed controversial Judge John Hlophe to be the country's next Chief Justice

The SA Natives Forum nominated Hlophe and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane for consideration

Malema informed Mzwandile Mbeje, the agency's political editor, that he regards Hlophe as completely qualified for the post since he is a man of great morals and values

JOHANNESBURG - The controversial Judge President of the Western Cape John Hlophe has been endorsed by Julius Malema the commander-in-chief of Economic Freedom Fighters to become the country's next Chief Justice.

Hlophe along Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane had their names thrown into the hat of contention by the SA Natives Forum, Black Lawyers Association and Democracy in Action.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga are seen as the favourites to secure the job.

According to an SABC News interview, Malema told the agency's political editor Mzwandile Mbeje that he believed Hlophe was fully qualified for the position, had an incredible grasp of the law as well as a man with strong morals and ethics.

However Hlophe's reputation has been marred, a report by News24 detailed how he allegedly attempted to get Constitutional Court justices Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde, to rule in favour of Jacob Zuma's corruption trial back in 2008.

SA has mixed feelings over EFF's sudden support of controversial Hlope

South Africans weren't too sure of to take the news that the EFF now supports the very same man they once condemned.

In a video clip shared on Twitter, Malema and the EFF called Hlope a rotten potato.

@MphathiZA commented:

"What Malema does is simple; he reiterates/paraphrases what was being said or raised ... but in a more aggressive and abrasive manner, just to push the public perception that he is revolutionary.

"There's nothing Malema would do or contribute meaningfully."

@Edward55486160 supported Malema's stance:

"A wise man always changes his mind but DOMKOPS will be stuck in the past.... It's your choice where you choose to be..."

@Nhleiksdubs67 wrote:

"Juju has mastered the art of flip-flopping with a straight face. It's an art only few can master. Last night he was praising the guy on SABC."

Mzansi has had its say, 8 candidates nominated for Chief Justice post, 2 face impeachment

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa is no step closer to appointing the next Constitutional Court Chief Justice as Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng gives up his tenure for retirement.

For the first time, Ramaphosa allowed the public to bring forward names of candidates they would like to see as the next Chief Justice. The nominations had to meet certain criteria before they could be considered as suitable candidates.

The office of the Presidency has announced the prospective candidates and they included well-known figures such as the current Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is the only candidate without a judicial background and Judge President John Hlophe who is on the verge of impeachment.

Like Hlophe, Mkhwebane is also set to have a trial of impeachment.

