The office of the Presidency has announced the names of eight candidates that are gunning for the Chief Justice position

Seven of the nominees have some sort of judicial experience except for Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane

The general public has been invited to submit any objections to the nominated candidates to the office of the Presidency

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is no step closer to appointing the next Constitutional Court Chief Justice as Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng gives up his tenure for retirement.

For the first time, Ramaphosa allowed the public to bring forward names of candidates they would like to see as the next Chief Justice. The nominations had to meet certain criteria before they could be considered as suitable candidates.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Judge John Hlophe have been nominated for the Chief Justice post despite facing impeachment. Images: Phill Magakoe & Felix Dlangamandla

The office of the Presidency has announced the prospective candidates and they included well-known figures such as the current Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is the only candidate without a judicial background and Judge President John Hlophe who is on the verge of impeachment. Like Hlophe, Mkhwebane is also set to have a trial of impeachment.

Other names include, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga; Justice Mandisa Maya; Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi; Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Advocate Alan Nelson, SC, according to News24.

For the nominees to be considered they first had to accept the nomination and present a letter of support from a legal practitioner body, reports EWN.

Should South African citizens have any objections to the nominated candidates, anyone can make their submissions to the office of the Presidency.

South Africans react to the eight nominations

@alfred_cabonena said:

"Hlophe, Mkhwebane make shortlist for chief justice, despite pending impeachments"

@Lehumo_Makgalo said:

"The Panel will likely shortlist: Justices Maya (SC President), Madlanga, DCJ Zondo as well as Judge President Mlambo (GP division). Maya or Zondo will probably become the next chief Justice‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️. If appointed Justice Mandisa Maya would become out first female Chief Justice."

Benny Motjopye said:

"I am still astounded by Hlophe and Mkhwebane’s final shortlist for Chief Justice position despite the pending impeachments. Interviewing these two is just a waste of resources."

@TerranceDJacob1 said:

"8 Judges Shortlisted. 3 Judges will be Recommended to the President. The President must Choose One. If The Two Allegedly Tainted Persons J Hlope and Adv M are in The 3 Selected By The Commission Then Obviously The President will Choose The Third one Selected Selection is Fair"

