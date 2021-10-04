The Judicial Service Committee has rebegun its interviews for the two open seats at the Constitutional Court

The JSC is currently being chaired by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and questions are flying towards the candidates

South African social media users have been sharing their thoughts and opinionated responses to the interview proceedings

On Monday, 4 October, the JSC began its rehashing of interviews of the Constitutional Court following complaints that were lodged against the opening proceedings. Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been chairing the JSC and heading the interviews for the two seats.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been chairing the JSC as the interviews continue. Image: Deaan Vivier/Netwerk24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing this report, Briefly News notes that six people had been interviewed for the position. South Africans have used Twitter to share their thoughts on who they think should be successful.

South Africans share their opinions about the interviews

@CameronKendall wrote:

"CIC Julius Malema is the only one asking questions and doing the interviewing. We don't have time for lazy leaders who go to #JSCInterviews with their minds made up."

@Cheetahplains said:

"Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants to lead the same judges who called her reports "nonsensical and unconstitutional" Rolling on the floor laughingFace with tears of joy. I admire her bravery and ambition, to be honest. #JSCInterviews."

@sibekoziyanda shared:

"Mathopo JA is such an excellent candidate. Very humble and has a befitting temperament for a judge. I really and genuinely hope he makes it. #JSCInterviews."

@LeonardMasilela tweeted:

"Judge President Mlambo is wearing that dictator suit. #JSCInterviews."

@shufflesdu posted:

"Judge Jody Kollapen is cool. Pity age may be against him. #JSCInterviews."

@Tumishi_ added:

"I wonder if Malema considers it remotely possible to ask his questions and make his points without being rude to the candidates. What he’s doing there. #JSCInterviews is uncalled for and borders on intimidation."

Source: Briefly.co.za