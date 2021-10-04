Despite the fact that the country's unemployment line is made up of millions of people, Women, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, are the most economically disadvantaged by the job crisis

Although the country's unemployment line is made of millions President Cyril Ramaphosa has said women are economically the hardest hit by the job crisis.

Ramaphosa said as a country progressive strides to encourage and achieve equality in areas like government, civil society, the administration of justice, sport and culture but the same progress could not be said for women in an economic sense.

A Women’s Economic Assembly was expected to be hosted this week by the government, a first-of-its-kind event, to table and search for solutions to alleviate the economic hardships that women faced.

The assembly was intended to bring public and private stakeholders in one room to best determine how supply chains could be optimised to the benefit of women-owned businesses, address how women's economic empowerment is hindered by policies and increase financial accessibility for women-owned businesses, with a high penchant on rural enterprises, according to DispatchLIVE.

A report by News24 revealed that the President said while more men were unemployed they were still likely to be paid higher salaries than their female counterparts with women being more likely to do unpaid work.

According to the country's latest employment figures, the unemployment rate of black African women was the highest at 41% that surpassed the national average by 4%.

