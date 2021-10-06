South Africa's leading educators were recently honoured at the 21st National Teaching Awards (NTA) in Johannesburg

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered an address, acknowledging teachers for their vital role in developing future leaders

The president lauded the resilience and professionalism displayed by educators at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded educators across South Africa for their role in shaping future industry leaders.

Ramaphosa made the utterance during the 21st National Teaching Awards (NTA) held at Emperor’s Palace in Kempton Park, Johannesburg on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has applauded educators for the role they play in shaping future leaders. Image: @PresidencyZA.

Source: Twitter

According to EWN, a total of 38 teachers were honoured with awards for their continued excellence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said these educators inspire future leaders who will play an active role in helping to rebuild the country's ailing economy, according to TimesLIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Teachers constantly facing various challenges

Ramaphosa shed light on the glaring problem of youth unemployment. Zoning in the topical issue, he conceded the country had a major problem with youth unemployment.

“We must salute our teachers. They are a cohort of people whose dedication and commitment drive economic and social development and enforces the growth we want to see in the country,” the president said, calling on teachers to adapt their teaching to suit individual learners' needs.

However, he did not shy away from acknowledging the difficulties teachers often face but noted the resilience and professionalism with which some educators have delivered teaching at the height of the pandemic.

"We are [grateful] to teachers who made it possible for the education of children to continue. You adapted beautifully.” We must safeguard teachers and pupils," Ramaphosa added.

"We must secure the teaching environment. We must continue to take the necessary steps and precautions and observe all health protocols to ensure safety in the workplace."

Ramaphosa emphasises the hardships faced by women amid unemployment crisis

In other news, Briefly News recently reported that although the country's unemployment line is made up of millions, Ramaphosa stated that women are economically the hardest hit by the job crisis.

Ramaphosa said as a country progressive strides to encourage and achieve equality in areas like government, civil society, the administration of justice, sport and culture but the same progress could not be said for women in an economic sense.

A Women’s Economic Assembly was expected to be hosted this week by the government, a first-of-its-kind event, to table and search for solutions to alleviate the economic hardships that women faced.

The assembly was intended to bring public and private stakeholders in one room to best determine how supply chains could be optimised to the benefit of women-owned businesses.

Source: Briefly.co.za