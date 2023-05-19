EFF leader Julius Malema is sticking by his claims that former Eskom CEOs Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko can help end loadshedding

Malema sought to clarify his statement after facing backlash for calling for the return of the corruption-accused former CEOs

The Red Berets leader claimed he didn't call for the charges against the men to be dropped but said Eskom needed all the help it could get

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has doubled down on his call for corruption-accused former Eskom CEOs to help the power utility end loadshedding.

Julius Malema said Eskom needs all the help it can get amid backlash over calls for Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko to return to Eskom. Image: Papi Morake & Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

EFF leader calls for ex-Eskom CEOs to help prevent total grid collapse

During a press briefing outside the EFF building in Johannesburg, Malema warned that South Africa was on the brink of a power grid failure. The EFF leader called Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko to return to the embattled power utility to prevent SA's descent into darkness.

Speaking on SABC's Unfiltered, Malema sought to clarify his statements amid backlash for calling for the corruption-accused former CEOs to take over the helm of Eskom.

Julius Malema says he didn't call for corruption-accused Koko and Molefa to be rehired at Eskom

The Red Berets leader insisted that he never called for the charges and investigations against Koko and Molefe to be dropped but that Eskom needed as much help as possible.

Malema said:

“All I’m saying is we are in a crisis and any help must be welcomed, we shouldn’t push people away who can help us."

Malema clarified that he didn't call for Koko and Molefe to be hired again but instead called for non-partisanship in addressing the electricity crisis, SABC News reported.

While Koko is facing Gupta-related corruption and fraud charges emanating from his time as CEO of Eskom, Molefe is also facing charges for alleged dodgy dealing from his time as Transnet CEO.

SA divided by Julius Malema's calls for Ex-Eskom CEOs to help with energy crisis

Below are some comments

@EliasJoji criticised:

"The country is trying to find solutions to this problem, he wants to bring back symptoms of the same problem. He better shut up if doesn't have anything better to say."

@Serame43437578 insisted:

"Malema is correct, Brian and Koko must come back klaar."

@divinescienceo1 asked:

"Isn't he the one who once said Molefe and Koko destroyed Eskom and are Gupta stooges despite scientific data showing otherwise?"

@LesibaMphodi added:

"They are not utterances but genuine calls for the rescue of our country."

@havocdxl28 questioned:

"Ok, bring back Koko & Molefe neh, but what if they were feeding us false information that Eskom is doing well?"

@Bongie_cs slammed:

"What an insult to the young electrical engineers, full of ideas to develop this country..."

