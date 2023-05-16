EFF leader Julius Malema threw a few jabs at Patriotic Alliance leaders Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene

Malema hurled insults at the former convicts and stated that the City of Johannesburg could not make a move without them

Some South Africans were annoyed by the insults and reminded the Red Berets leader that he was not this harsh when they were part of the EFF

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema never ends an EFF presser without hurling a few insults at people he is not a fan of.

Julius Malema lashed out at PA leaders Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene during an EFF presser. Images: Gayton McKenzie/ Facebook, @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter & Kenny Kunene/Facebook

Source: Twitter

This time, the EFF leader threw shade at Patriotic Alliance (PA) leaders Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene as they continue to make waves in the political sphere despite criminal backgrounds.

Julius Malema calls Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene convicts

During a press briefing on 15 May, Malema called McKenzie and Kunene 'mabantiti' (convicts), who were elected in broad daylight.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to TimesLIVE, Malema took jabs at the fact that Kunene was recently appointed the City of Johannesburg acting mayor for two days.

"That bantiti (Kunene), once he is elected to be in council, he meets the requirement of being a mayor. That's why that ex-prisoner is an acting mayor (of Johannesburg) because he qualifies," said Malema.

The EFF leader joked about McKenzie's stint as the mayor of the Central Karoo district and said that the "ex-convict" thought being a mayor would be easy.

Malema also shared his frustrations about the PA being kingmakers in Johannesburg because political parties cannot do anything without them.

“You have given us ex-prisoners. In Johannesburg, it's worse because you cannot do anything without those ex-prisoners," said Malema.

Kenny Kunene claps back at Julius Malema

Kunene is seemingly unbothered by Malema's ranting about him. In an interview on 702, the PA leader said haters are trying to use his past against him.

Kunene explained that he was a gangster, went to prison and served his time. The former Sushi King added that South Africans embraced and forgave him after his release.

South Africans weigh in on Julius Malema's jabs at Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene

@RamafaloMoses said:

"So VBS looter is calling Kenny Kunene and Gayton ex-convicts. I hope Kenny Kunene will buy Doom"

@GarthPo13111747 said:

"Julius Malema is the last person that should comment ..Maybe the IEC can explain how 10 years ago he managed to register a political party facing many charges in court."

@OPChairlady said:

"But we were ruled by ex-prisoners before, why are these two a problem? Can we move from the past, please & focus on the present? My comment won’t change my vote, though. My blood is red."

@poketams said:

"Mapantiti are doing better jobs than political cults. I’m going to Mapantiti like I voted the biggest lepaniti in Mandela. Mapantiti at least lived the experience that’s why they deliver and not loot. Chest pains feela. A communist living in a gated community "

Julius Malema sounds alarm for total power grid collapse, calls for return of ex-Eskom CEOs to save SA

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema had painted a grim picture of South Africa's never-ending power crisis.

Speaking at the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg, Malema sounded the alarm for an imminent collapse of the country's strained power grid.

According to the Red Berets leader, South Africa has two weeks until the country will be thrust into total darkness, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News