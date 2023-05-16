Convicted sexual offender and murderer Thabo Bester made a splash during his second court appearance

Bester got South Africans talking by rocking a designer R18 000 Burberry hoodie in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court

South Africans have questioned why he isn't wearing prison overalls since he is still serving time for his previous convictions

BLOEMFONTEIN - The infamous Facebook sexual offender and murderer Thabo Bester appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court for his highly publicised prison break case.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Bester's court attire has been the talk of Mzansi, but the Facebook offender took things to another level during his Tuesday, 16 May court date.

While Dr Nandipha's father, Zolile Sekeleni, and five other accused appeared in the dock, Bester was relegated to a TV screen for his virtual appearance, TimesLIVE reported.

Dr Nandipha also appeared virtually from the Kroonstad Krronstad Correctional Centre, The Citizen reported.

Thabo Bester's 2nd court appearance causes a stir

South Africans expected to see Bester in his signature Nike tracksuits but never anticipated the former fugitive would rock up in an R18 282,97 designer Burberry hoddie.

Social media user @pmcafrica posted a video of the moment Bester appeared on the scene on Twitter.

South Africans shocked Thabo Bester wore Burberry hoodie in court

Bester's expensive court appearance clothes have caused controversy, with many people questioning why a convict has access to designer brands.

One Twitter user, @thato_stalion, asked:

"Why’s he dressed like that, isn’t he a convict?"

While another questioned why Bester wasn't wearing the orange overalls worn by prison inmates.

Below are some more comments from South Africans:

@Feliza201624122 said:

"He's actually giving us the middle finger here, Tbh."

@Monare99 speculated:

"He seems to be telling the system that he is bigger than the system…"

@NkweMashamaite questioned:

"What brand do you prefer he should wear? Cheap clothes or the ones he can afford."

@kunene_tumelo claimed:

"He should be in orange he is a convict doing time."

