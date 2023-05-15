Dr Nandipha Magudumana's recent court looks have been making waves across Mzansi

SA has been wandering how an inmate can have access to hair, nail and makeup services while in jail

The Department of Correctional Services revealed that inmates that have not been sentenced have access to beauty salons in prison

BLOEMFONTEIN - Disgraced celebrity doctor Dr Nandipha Magudumana has been turning heads with how good she looks for someone who has been in jail.

The Department of Correctional Services explained why Dr Nandipha had access to hair stylists and make-up while in jail. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter and Getty Images

Dr Nandipha's glammed-up appearance raises eyebrows

In contrast to her first court appearances, where she insisted on wearing masks to conceal her face, Dr Nandipha now boldly show off her appearance with nails, hair and makeup freshly done.

Dr Nandipha's prison glow-up has raised eyebrows, with many questioning how a prison inmate can access beauty services while behind bars.

Correctional Services Department reveals unsentenced inmates have access to beauty salon services

According to the Department of Correctional Services, the reason for Dr Nandipha's prison glow-up is that because she has not been sentenced yet, Nandipha has access to beauty salon services in the prison.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said that the hair salon services, which inmates run, form part of in-jail- training programmes, SABC News reported

They aim to help inmates acquire skills to make them employable when released.

The department also addressed the ring Dr Nandipha was seen wearing during one of her first appearances.

The department said that inmates categorised as A-group maximum and medium/minimum are allowed to wear watches, wedding rings, bands and other jewellery for religious purposes, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans believe Dr Nandipha's prison glow-up isn't unusual

Below are some reactions:

Ziziman Mdleleni said:

"It's like asking how people dress in suits to attend court while behind bars and forget that they are humans and should be treated humanly."

K Lite K Lite quipped

"Let her glow in the cell."

Alexandria Ntokozo Nxumalo commented:

"The issue of whether she puts makeup or not is neither here nor there, neglecting yourself will not help in mitigating the sentence if found guilty, so why not glow."

Thengile Malotane added:

"She is not a prisoner yet and she uses her toiletries."

Eliot Johannes Mokoena pointed out:

Jails have salons for those studying hairdressing. They are the ones who cut hair and do make-up as well. Why don't they ask who cut hairs and bears for all male criminals."

Boyze Mabaso speculated:

"She's well connected, Bester mentioned in the clip I'm sure she stays at the isolated guest house, not in the cells!"

