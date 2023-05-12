Former G4S guard Senohe Matsoara was the one who transported Katlego Mpholo’s corpse into Thabo Bester's cell

Matsoara reportedly smuggled the body into Mangaung Correctional Centre by stuffing it into a TV stand

The state witness told the court that Bester used his cellphone and laptop to make several payments totalling R152 000 into Matsoara's bank account

BLOEMFONTEIN - Five people accused of helping Thbo Bester escape jail are back in the Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court, and a state witness is making some telling revelations.

G4S employee drove corpse into Mangaung Correctional facility

The witness, who cannot be identified, detailed how former G4S warder Senohe Matsoara got Katlego Mpholo's corpse into the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

The witness revealed that after Dr Nandipha Magudumana illegally claimed the body from National Hospital in Bloemfontein, Matsora drove it into the prison on 29 April 2022.

The car used to transport the corpse into the jail was reportedly hired by Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, SABC News reported.

Thabo Bester escape corpse smuggled into jail in TV stand

The body was allegedly stuffed into a TV stand, which Matsoara offloaded with the assistance of fellow former G4S employee Motanyane Masukela and former CCTV installer Teboho Lipholo.

The witness further told the court that Matsoara did not have a pass to enter the prison gate.

Thabo Bester used laptop and cellphone to pay G4S employee to help him escape

In addition to detailing how the body got into cell 35, the witness revealed how the Facebook sexual offender paid Matsora while he was behind bars.

According to the state witness, all Bester needed was a laptop and a cell phone, and the payments could be made.

The witness said that using the alias TK Nkwana, Bester deposited a total of R152 000 into Matsoara's bank accounts. The payments were reportedly made in separate transactions in April 2022, a month before Bester escaped, EWN reported.

South Africans weigh in on state witness testimony

Below are some reactions:

Zolani Msizeni Duma said:

"Nandipha and Matsoara must forget about Bail. The State has very strong evidence against them..."

Mulambya Mpume Nyondo criticised:

"Criminality is at another level in South Africa. Even security companies are part of the criminality."

Goodwill Bandile asked:

"So, who killed the guy?"

Brenda Deklerk complained:

"Jhooo, how heartless without compassion for the deadI hope that spirit gives them to endless nightmares."

Coetzee Pather claimed:

"Now they will sing to save their souls. Too late. They will get convicted. Stupid G4s guards."

Thabo Bester prison escape: CCTV technician called the police to confess, says he feared for his life

In another story, Briefly News reported that one of the people accused of aiding the infamous Facebook sexual offender Thabo Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre reportedly called the police to confess.

Teboho Lipholo worked as a CCTV technician for a company contracted by G4S and was reportedly paid R40 000 to help Bester escape. However, he was actually promised R2.5 million.

Lipholo appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 11 May, for his bail hearing alongside his four co-accused.

