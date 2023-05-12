Tehobo Lipholo, the CCTV technician accused of helping Thabo Bester escape from prison, reportedly confessed

A state witness told the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court that Lipholo called the police out of fear that he might get killed

South Africans think he only confessed because Bester did not pay him what was promised, while others believe Lipholo should be protected

BLOEMFONTEIN - One of the people accused of aiding the infamous Facebook sexual offender Thabo Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre reportedly called the police to confess.

A state witness says CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo called the police to confess to his involvement in the Thabo Bester prison break. Images: Frikkie Kapp

Source: Getty Images

Teboho Lipholo worked as a CCTV technician for a company contracted by G4S and was reportedly paid R40 000 to help Bester escape. However, he was actually promised R2.5 million.

CCTV technician who allegedly helped Thabo Bester escape says he feared for his life

Lipholo appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 11 May, for his bail hearing alongside his four co-accused.

A state witness told the court that the CCTV technician called an investigating officer in the Bester case and asked to meet at Mimosa Mall on the day he was arrested, 11 April.

According to SowetanLIVE, during the meeting with the officer, Lipholo said that he feared for his life. The CCTV technician also gave the officer details about Bester's escape and his involvement in the prison break.

Lipholo also called the police weeks prior, saying that he feared his colleagues would kill him.

State witness court statement contradicts CCTV technician's affidavit

According to TimesLIVE, the state witness testimony contradicted Lipholo's affidavit on the day of his arrest. In his affidavit, Lipholo stated that the police contacted and asked to meet him at Mimosa Mall. Which means he did not initiate contact.

Lipholo asked the court to grant him bail because he could not bear the prison conditions. He stated that the cells were too cold, and he was not given enough blankets.

However, the state is opposing bail for all accused suspects, including former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara.

The bail hearing will continue on Friday, 12 May.

South Africans weigh in on Teboho Lipholo's confession

@jerry0141 said:

"Mxm, he only confessed cause they didn't give him R2.5m as per agreement. He calculated the R60k bribe v/s losing his job and retirement fund. Ba scammile scammer."

@Proudly012 said:

"So why is he pleading "Not guilty"?"

@Crygotwe said

"He better stays there in prison because, in SA, I know he won't last 24 hours outside."

@SoulFlow_UHURU said:

"Protect this man. His life might be in danger due to the info he gave. However if I was his lawyer I would advice him to turn state witness."

@VirgilDevirge said:

"Possible State witness this one. Also, he might be at risk."

@ChiccoDhladhla said:

"The best way to get bail and turn state witness."

