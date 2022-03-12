The ATM is decrying President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to appoint former Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the new Chief Justice

The political party accused Ramaphosa for waging an attack against women by not appointing SCA president Mandisa Maya for the position

On social media, people from all walks of life were vocal about Zondo's appointment, with many expressing their unwavering support

JOHANNESBURG - Not all have welcomed the appointment of Raymond Zondo as the country's new Chief Justice, with the African Transformation Movement (ATM) coming in as no exception.

The political party said it was disappointed as it anticipated that Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya would ascend to the position of head of the judiciary.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Zondo's appointment, citing that Maya will be in the running to become the new Deputy Chief Justice, subject to another Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview if she accepts.

Ramaphosa exercised the discretion afforded to him by the constitution to elect the most senior judge of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt). In doing so, the president thwarted Maya's recommendation by the JSC for the role, EWN reported

Attack against SA's women

Commenting on Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Zondo as the Chief Justice, the ATM, through its spokesperson, Sibusiso Mncwabe, said it was disappointing, SABC News reported. The party said it viewed the move to snub Maya as a slight against women and their struggles.

"The chance was available Ramaphosa to elect the first female Chief Justice. This would not only be as she is a woman but because she has the qualifications for the role," said Mncwabe.

"It appears that in the president's mind, women aren't ready to lead crucial roles in this country. However, our view is different, and the same is true for all those disappointed over Maya not being elected."

Zondo became Deputy Chief Justice after serving in the ConCourt for five years in 2017, having served in the labour and labour appeals courts as the judge president.

SA backs Zondo's appointment

South Africans expressed overwhelming support for Zondo's appointment, with many citing that they supported the former chair of the State Capture Inquiry. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@Robert Vilakazi Aka Magane wrote:

"Opposition party will always be opposition. They oppose everything, they don't know what they want. Mr Zondo is the right person for the position. Good choice, Mr President."

@Lawrence Komane said:

"We agreed with the appointment of Raymond Zondo as new Chief Justice in South Africa. ATM must start recruiting more members to acquire votes in the 2024 general elections to increase two seats in Parliament."

@Mfanasibili Bibi Mazibuko added:

"ATM should appoint their own CJ. For now, congratulations are in order to CJ Zondo."

Zondo says he is excited to work alongside Maya

Elsewhere, Briefly News reported that Zondo recently revealed that Maya was one of the first to applaud him on his Chief Justice appointment.

Zondo said he was also one of the first people to congratulate Maya when the JSC recommended her as the top contender to take on the role following the interviews of all four candidates.

Zondo added that the other candidates, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, also congratulated him shortly after the announcement of his appointment, News24 reported.

