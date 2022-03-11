Raymond Zondo has been appointed to head the Constitutional Cort as the next Chief Justice, starting in April

President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision has been applauded by various political organisations, excluding the Economic Freedom Fighters

Some South Africans feel that the EFF is always complaining while others agree that Zondo shouldn't have been appointed

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday, 10 March that Raymond Zondo will serve South Africa as the next Chief Justice of the Constitution Court. Ramaphosa also nominated Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya to be his deputy.

The appointment has been welcomed by various political organisations such as the Democratic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party and the Freedom Front Plus, who are happy that a judge with integrity has been onboarded for such an important role.

According to EWN, Zondo, who's been acting Chief Justice for the past couple of months, will officially take office on 1 April. Zondo was the deputy Chief Justice since 2017 and worked alongside the former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

While most political organisations are happy with the president's decision, the Economic Freedom Fighters feel that Zondo's appointment is shortsighted.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, the EFF not only slammed Ramphosa's decision but also called to question Zondo's credibility, reports TimesLIVE. The party feels that placing Zondo in such an important role shows that the judiciary has been captured.

"The appointment of Raymond Zondo, effectively means that the capture of our judiciary by white-monopoly capital and its interests has been completed," said the EFF.

The EFF's national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo says that Zondo has not been able to remain neutral in the political arena when he was supposed to.

Tambo went on to claim that Zondo was also untruthful about his friendship with former President Jacob Zuma and do the right thing by refusing himself from ruling over the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. This is despite the fact that Zondo has repeatedly denied having any sort of friendship with Zuma.

Tambo added that it was shameful to see that a female candidate who is qualified and without any political influence was overlooked for the role.

South Africans weigh in on the EFF's statement

@Jettymr said:

"I've watched the acting CJ Zondo during the Zondo Commission, this is how l learned the depth of corruption as Mr Zondo opened a whole lot of worm cans. Little did l know how engrossed and cancerous corruption had intricately affected our country. I salute."

@ronrivo said:

"ATM and many others didn't approve, let alone the general public who love their country..."

@ManCamera1 said:

"Does anyone care what a 10% party has to say about this appointment? @EFFSouthAfrica"

@Ingcibi1 said:

"Just concentrate on getting those 1 million members because his appointment is above your grade. You thought you succeeded in trying to manipulate the appointment of the CJ. You add no value to the JSC except fighting people you don't like with insults."

Zuma investigator named South Africa's Chief Justice

Briefly News previously reported that Raymond Zondo, whose three-year investigation detailed rampant corruption under former president Jacob Zuma, was Thursday named chief justice of South Africa's apex court.

Zondo was already deputy chief justice, but his promotion to the top spot on the Constitutional Court came after lengthy, televised interviews last month with other leading candidates.

"The chief justice stands as the champion of the rights of all South Africans and bears responsibility for ensuring equal access to justice," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement making the announcement

