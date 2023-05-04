The family of the second woman arrested in the Thabo Betser prison escape saga has cried foul after being denied access to their daughter

Natassja Jansen's emotional mother says they have not seen her since her arrest and feel like they will never see her again

South Africans feel sorry for the mom for the terrible treatment her family is receiving from the police

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

BLOEMFONTEIN - Thabo Bester's infamous prison escape is starting to impact many more families.

Natassja Jansen's family does not believe she was involved in the Thabo Bester prison escape plan. Images: Frikkie Kapp & @juno_tp

Source: Getty Images

The family of accused number 8, Natassja Jansen, was distraught outside the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 3 May, where she appeared for her bail hearing.

Former G4S employee's mother frustrated she hasn't seen her daughter

Speaking to SABC News, Jansen’s mother, Mieta Reddels, said they were not told that their daughter would appear in court on Wednesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The family tried to see Jansen but could not go inside the court to support their child.

"There was no contact that she will be here on Wednesday and since the morning we’ve been here and we didn’t see her, nothing. Now I hear she’s going to Kimberley and we will never see her again," said Reddels.

An emotional Reddels stated that they tried to bring clothes and food to the prison Jansen was being held, but officials would only take the clothes.

Jansen's uncle told the media outlet that they do not believe she was involved in Bester's escape, but she might have some information about what happened the night he escaped.

Two more former G4S employees appear in court for helping Thabo Bester escape

According to EWN, Jansen was arrested alongside another former G4S employee, Tieho Makhotsa, for their involvement in Bester's prison escape plan.

The pair were control room operators and were fired by G4S. Jansen was fired last year in December.

South Africans feel sorry for Natassja Jansen's family

ENMN said:

"Why does this generation subject their parents to such atrocities. This is heart breaking."

Nompumelelo Shabalala said:

"The pain that put our parents through... Lord guide us we are a lost society!"

Khaya Kasa said:

"As a parent, I feel sorry for the mother, however our children get caught up with the wrong crowd."

Bongani Sibeko said:

"The hostility of the police towards this family is wrong and amounts to violations of the rights of the accused person. Denying her access to food and clothes from her family is common to reviving the old style of apartheid policing."

Aya-B Baby said:

"Parents and children are the ones that suffer the most in situations like this, and I hate that."

Thabo Bester offered G4S warders up to R105 000 to help with escape, promised R2.5 million to tamper with CCTV

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 3 May, for bail applications.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) unveiled a litany of charges against the accused. The charges sheet reveals how much Thabo Bester and Magudumana offered to help in Bester's prison break.

According to the sheet, G4S prison warders were offered between R1100 and R105 000 to take part in the escape, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News