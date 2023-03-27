Thabo Bester has been making headlines since the DSC revealed that he faked his death and escaped prison

Police have opened a case of murder against Bester as evidence suggests that someone was killed to cover up the Facebook killer's escape

South Africans are demanding justice for the charred body found in Bester's cell and are calling for everyone involved to be charged

MANGAUNG - The infamous prison escapee Thabo Bester may face additional charges as police have opened a case of murder against him.

Police have opened a case of murder against the escaped Facebook rapist, Thando Bester. Image: @lebohangbokako?Twitter & stock image

An autopsy on the charred body found in Bester's cell revealed that the unidentified deceased individual had not died in a prison cell fire but was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, The Citizen reported.

The fugitive, also known as the Facebook rapist, was serving a life sentence at Mangaung Centre when a fire broke out in his prison cell.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) reported that Bester had been found dead in his cell after what they believed was suicide by arson.

Facebook rapist uses unidentified corpse to fake death and escape Mangaung Correctional Centre

After in-depth reporting on the mysterious circumstances of Bester's death from GroundUp and weeks of speculation, DCs finally revealed, following an investigation, that the charred body did not belong to Bester.

National police spokesperson Athelenda Mathe said that police have also opened a case of escape from lawful custody. Other charges will likely be added as the investigation unfolds.

The police have since launched a search for Bester and all people involved in the brazen prison escape.

Mzansi demands justice for the man allegedly killed to help Thabo Bester's escape

Below are some comments:

@InfoLuckynt said:

"All the people that were on that shift must be brought in for questioning and audits on them."

@gonca_tu added:

"I wonder where he was killed and how on earth no one on duty on that day did not see his corpse delivered into Bester's cell."

@CindyDeutsc asked:

"Raises further questions like is the deceased a prisoner? If so, how did no one notice he was missing? If not, who smuggled him/his body into the prison?"

@SarieFredericks commented:

"All the people involved should be brought to book. This is murder."

@SarieFredericks questioned:

"I was asking the same question. Who did they kill to enable Bester to escape?"

PA leader Gayton McKenzie uses incarceration history to theorise how Thabo Bester escaped prison

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Facebook rapist Thabo Bester's prison escape has raised many questions in South Africa.

It was initially reported that Bester had died in a fire in his cell. However, DNA testing revealed that the burned body did not belong to the Facebook rapist.

After weeks of speculation, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Bester escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre on 3 May 2022.

