The escape of the infamous murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, has seized the attention of South Africans

PA leader Gayton McKenzie tried to use the knowledge he acquired from his time as an inmate to shed light on how Bester escaped

McKenzie believes Besters escape was a well-oiled inside job involving politicians, high-ranking prison officials and the police

BLOEMFONTEIN - The prison escape of the Facebook rapist Thabo Bester has raised many questions in South Africa.

It was initially reported that Bester had died in a fire in his cell. However, DNA testing revealed that the burned body did not belong to the Facebook rapist.

After weeks of speculations, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Bester escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre on 3 May 2022.

Bester was serving a life sentence for rape and murder, EWN reported.

Gayton McKenzie uses prison experience to hypothesise on how Thabo Besters escaped

In an attempt to provide citizens with possible answers, Patriotic Alliance leader and Central Karoo Mayor Gayton McKenzie theorised on how Bester could have escaped incarceration.

McKenzie, who had been incarcerated for a decade before entering the political arena, took to Twitter to post an extensive thread on Bester's escape.

The PA leader used his understanding of the prison system to claim the three powerful groups were involved in the escape. The groups McKenzie accused of aiding Bester were politicians, prison officials and the police.

Mckenzi added that the escape could not have happened without the involvement of these three groups.

McKenzie moved onto the burned body that was found in Bester's cell. The politician said that the body either belonged to another inmate killed to cover up Bester's escape or was brought in by someone outside the prison.

The Central Karoo mayor added that after the body was placed in Bester's cell and burned beyond recognition, the escaped inmate had to have been helped to get out of the prison. McKenzie speculated that the guards at the various prison gates turned a blind eye while the inmate made a run for it, or a high-ranking official whose car would not have been searched on the way out helped Bester escape.

South Africans speculate on how Thabo Bester escaped prison

Citizens chimed in on McKenzie's thread, adding theories of their own Bester escaped.

"This guy was never arrested... Come on guys... Stop playing with us."

"Gayton this guy was no ordinary prisoner...It is clear that there are a lot of people involved."

"Is Thabo Bester that well-connected?"

