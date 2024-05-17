Convicted rapist Given Mnisi was handed five life sentences by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela

Mnisi was found guilty of raping young women aged between 13 and 20 in Nkomazi area from 2020 to 2015

Many social media users felt that Mnisi’s judgement was inadequate and that harsher measures must be taken against serial rapists

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Convicted serial rapist Given Mnisi was handed five life terms for his crimes committed in the Nkomazi area of Mpumalanga between 2010 and 1015. Images: Getty Images/Stock Image and Supplied.

Source: UGC

Convicted serial rapist Given Mnisi was sentenced to five life terms; however, netizens believe the punishment wasn’t sufficient.

The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela found Mnisi guilty of raping teenagers and young women aged between 13 and 20 in the Nkomazi area of Mpumalanga. He was sentenced on 13 May 2024.

Serial rapist caught in Germiston

The SAPS said Mnisi committed his crimes in Mpumalanga between 2010 and 2015. He was finally arrested after raping a 15-year-old in Germiston in June 2022.

During his January 2023 court appearance at the Germiston Magistrate's Court, Mpumalanga’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit arrested Mnisi and charged him.

Colonel Donald Mdhluli told Briefly News that the 42-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges; however, his attorneys successfully negotiated for the withdrawal of the other charges, except the rapes. Mdhluli explained that the five life terms would run concurrently.

South African call for harsher punishment

Many social media users felt Mnisi’s punishment was not enough.

@molefe23op said:

“Castration is key and the only solution.”

@JosMolefe added:

“People like this, you just remove them totally in society ... even in pictures.”

@PatrickTPhatudi pointed out:

“Mara this guy after saving 25 years he will be free.”

@EducNurture celebrated:

“Paedophile imprisoned. Day made.”

@Proudly012 stated:

“A rapist doesn't stop until is dead”

Mpumalanga SAPS rescues victims abducted near Hazyview

Briefly News reported that Mpumalanga police were searching for the criminals who made off with two people and their cars in Hazyview.

The SAPS said the armed men bundled the victims into the boots of two VW Polos and drove off with them.

The police managed to trace and find both the victims and the abandoned vehicles on the same evening of the abduction.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News