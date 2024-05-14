Pretoria stands to lose custody over his children after pleading guilty to beating his children

The report said physical discipline, affects a child’s trust of their parent and the role the parent plays in protecting their children from harm

However, Mzansi disagrees and argues this is the reason why children have become unruly

A Pretoria father is in danger of losing custody of his children after pleading guilty to beating them, saying he was unaware that chastisement was now regarded as a crime. Images: Stock images

A Pretoria father, aged 36, is facing the prospect of losing custody of his children after admitting to giving his children a hiding them with a belt.

The father, whose identity remains undisclosed, pleaded guilty to the charges, expressing unawareness that such disciplinary actions are now regarded as criminal offences.

It's illegal to give your children a hiding

In a statement on Section 27, on 18 September 2019, the Constitutional Court in South Africa ruled that it is illegal for parents or guardians to punish their children through hitting.

According to SowetanLIVE this incident came to light during the divorce proceedings initiated by the children's mother in 2021.

She filed a case of common assault against her former spouse in 2022, revealing the details of the physical discipline endured by their three children, aged seven, five, and three at the time.

The children's mother reportedly asserted that the violence occurred in her presence, but she refrained from reporting it until the divorce proceedings.

The case prompted a comprehensive assessment by a probation officer, who evaluated the father, the affected children, and their mother.

Sentencing report in court

The sentencing report highlighted the profound impact of the hitting on the children, detailing instances of trauma, fear, and sadness.

It emphasised the detrimental effect of physical discipline on a child's trust in their parent and their sense of safety and well-being.

"Empowering the accused with the correct parenting discipline style will be very important to prevent reoffending."

Moreover, the report delved into the possible causes behind the father's actions, citing factors such as marital separation, work-related stress, and financial difficulties.

“It undermines a child’s feeling of safety and trust, which are essential for sharing with a parent feelings and thoughts that might contribute to their behaviour.

"It diminishes a child’s sense of safety in seeking parents out to deal with conflict and life’s challenges. Any form of such punishment violates a child’s human spirit, which has lasting implications for the child’s sense of trust, self-worth and regard for others.

“Using physical punishment to stop them from misbehaving only teaches them that it is not OK to solve problems with violence. Children learn how this is done from watching their parents use physical violence against them.”

Mzansi reacts to the case

Despite the law noting it is illegal to hit children, South Africans sided with the father, and they said discipline was needed in homes, because children were being unruly now at schools:

@SALEM_WORD noted:

"Even God says children can do silly things sometimes; a little hiding has never killed a child. Instead, it can save their lives. Although God did not say abusing children saying you are giving them a hiding. Some people abuse children, saying they are teaching them discipline; unfortunately, it's a thin line to some."

@DanielTkgaphola said:

"I would rather lose them than be a parent who has no control over my children. My children were getting sjambok if they didn't do what I told them to do. Four out of five went through the University, and they thanked me for that today. Using a stick is very important."

@hmuradzikwa added:

"If a child is mine, I will discipline them the same way they did to me. That road made me the man I am, and I can't lose my child to the world because of the laws that other people have. If I provide for them, I will do it my way."

@MzizilaT said:

"I realised that we were losing when laws were set to exclude African traditions, culture and customs. These Eurocentric laws are the reason today we have street children, nyaope kids and all these types of rebellions☹️."

@OhReall10840680 also said:

"There is a fine line between discipline and abuse. Discipline is warranted. Abuse is not. If the kids are unhappy about discipline, they are always welcome to go live elsewhere."

@tizscki commented: added:

"This is sad, and I feel for this man. The government has taken over and is controlling everything. They might as well tell us how much oxygen we should breathe daily."

The case was suspended

The probation officer recommended a suspended sentence, contingent on conditions aimed at addressing and preventing any long-term impacts of the abuse and divorce on the children.

This included a referral to psychological or counselling services.

However, a significant condition proposed was the children's custody loss. Despite having full custody during the divorce proceedings, the father's custody rights were revoked following the assault case.

"It is not in the best interest of the children to be placed back in their father’s care, as stated in the high court order, after sentencing."

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 23, where the father will await the court's decision on his fate and the custody of his children.

