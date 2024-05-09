Four learners allegedly commit suicide in 10 days at Ivory Park School

The Eqinisweni Secondary School community is facing a string of tragedies

The Gauteng Department of Education has offered support to the school community

In a devastating turn of events, Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park has been plunged into mourning as four of its learners took their own lives within a mere ten-day span.

These tragic incidents have sparked concerns within the Department of Basic Education, prompting urgent action to address the underlying issues.

A series of suicidal events

The first incident occurred on April 26, when a Grade 10 learner consumed poison at home, tragically succumbing to its effects despite efforts to save her at the local clinic.

Following this, on 2 May, a Grade 11 girl was discovered lifeless at her residence, having also reportedly ingested poison.

The following day, a matric student was hospitalized after consuming poison and, despite medical intervention, tragically passed away.

The devastating chain of events culminated on 5 May, when another Grade 12 learner, a girl, tragically similarly ended her life.

Psycho-social support teams ready

In a statement, Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the Department of Gauteng Education, has affirmed that psycho-social support teams have been dispatched to the school to offer essential counseling to the affected school community and the bereaved families.

Urging students to seek assistance when facing challenges, Mabona highlighted resources such as Childline and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) as crucial avenues for support.

Condolences to families

Expressing profound sorrow, MEC Matome Chiloane extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, acknowledging the immense loss of young lives.

Emphasizing the need for bolstered mental health support services within schools, Chiloane affirmed the department's commitment to partnering with organizations like SADAG, citing previous successes in similar initiatives.

As the community grapples with this heartbreaking series of events, efforts to provide adequate support and guidance to students facing mental health challenges remain paramount.

The resolve to prevent further tragedies and promote the well-being of learners stands as a solemn commitment in the wake of this profound loss.

