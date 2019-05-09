Julius Malema is among South Africa’s most popular politicians. He is famous for his outspoken and critical nature. He is the founder and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a revolutionary movement and political party. There is a lot to learn from Julius Malema's biography.

Julius Malema waits on the stage before speaking at a Workers Day event, and he is pictured during an interview in Johannesburg. Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson, Mzingenkosi Sibanda (modified by author)

Julius Malema's outspoken nature against apartheid and other societal issues has earned him fame, respect, and dislike in equal measure.

Profile summary

Full name Julius Sello Malema Nickname Juju Gender Male Date of birth 3 March 1981 Age 43 years (as of 2024) Place of birth Seshego-B, Polokwane, South Africa Current residence Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African (Northern Sotho) Zodiac sign Pisces Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Mantwa Matlala Children 3 Mother Flora Mahlodi Malema Alma mater University of South Africa (Unisa) and University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) Profession Politician and businessman X @Julius_S_Malema

Julius Malema's biography

Julius Sello Malema, nicknamed Juju, is a famous South African politician and businessman. He is best known as the founder of the revolutionary movement and political party called Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). EFF members are known for wearing red berets and military-style outfits.

How old is Julius Malema?

EFF's Julius Malema is 43 years old as of 2024. He was born on 3 March 1981, and his Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Where is Julius Malema originally from?

The politician is originally from Seshego-B, Polokwane, South Africa. His nationality is South African, and he comes from the North Sotho tribe. He is currently based in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Top-5 facts about Julius Malema. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick (modified by author)

Who is Julius Malema's father?

The politician and businessman grew up without knowing his biological father. His mother, Flora Mahlodi Malema, raised him as a single parent.

Flora worked as a domestic worker to fend for her son. Watching his mother struggle to raise him was one of the reasons that drew Malema into politics.

Flora died of epilepsy when the politician was quite young. Following his mother's death, he moved in with his grandmother, Sarah, who took care of him until her demise. Details of Julius Malema's siblings are scarce in the public domain.

Julius Malema's education

Julius Malema went to Mohlakaneng High School in Seshego. After graduating high school, he enrolled at the University of South Africa in 2010 to pursue youth development.

In 2011, he enrolled for Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and African languages at the same university. He enrolled in a master's degree programme at the University of the Witwatersrand in 2018.

Career

Julius Malema joined politics at the tender age of nine or ten when he became a member of Masupatsela or trailblazers movement of the African National Congress (ANC).

He became the president of ANC's Youth League in 2008 under controversial circumstances. During his tenure, he was a proponent of expropriating land without compensation and the nationalisation of SA's mining industry.

He gained nationwide fame when he openly supported former president Jacob Zuma, then the ANC president. The relationship between him and Zuma was adversely affected when he faced ANC disciplinary deliberations for being controversial.

In April 2012, Julius Malema was expelled from the ANC for bringing the party into disrepute. In 2013, he founded the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a political movement and a political party.

In 2014, he was elected into the National Assembly. He was re-elected to the seat in the 2019 general election. He was a Member of Parliament until 2022.

The politician is the director of the farming company Mgagao Shamba. He also has holdings in the Ratanang Family Trust, Kopano Charity Trust, Mazimbu Investment Trust, and Munshedzi Family Trust.

EFF leader Julius Malema during the interviews for South Africa's next Chief Justice at Park Hotel in Sandton, South Africa. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images

How rich is Julius Malema?

According to SASSA & Loans, Julius Malema's salary is R133,000 per month, which translates to about R1.596 million per year.

Julius Malema's cars

The politician reportedly owns four vehicles. These are two Range Rovers, a Mercedes C63 AMG, and a Mercedes Benz Viano minibus.

According to Women on Wheels, one of the two Range Rovers allegedly belongs to a friend. African Mansions blog also mentioned in an article that some of the cars listed above are not registered in his name.

Julius Malema's house

The politician's primary residence is in Cape Town. He also has a home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg. The home in Hyde Park is described as a multi-million mansion, safely secured with a four-metre high barrier and security cameras.

In 2013, the politician faced charges of tax evasion to the amount of R16 million. It was revealed that he was linked to companies that obtained other lucrative contracts from the Limpopo government.

In a bid to clear the debt that he owed the government, Julius Malema’s house in Limpopo was one of the properties that were auctioned. The sale of the house raised R1.45 million.

His farm in Limpopo fetched R2.5 million after being auctioned. It was sold on a bid which started at R500,000 and lasted a couple of minutes before being purchased by Tshimangadzo Makhokha, the town planner.

How many wives does Julius Malema have?

Juju has one publicly known wife. Julius Malema's wife is Mantwa Matlala. The couple got married in 2014 after years of dating.

Mantwa is an accountant and is reported to be from Seshego-B in Polokwane. The couple reportedly met while Mantwa was still in school. The lovebirds exchanged lifetime vows in a private ceremony in their hometown.

Who are Julius Malema's children?

The politician and businessman is a father of three. His children's names are Ratanang, Kopano, and Munzhedzi Malema.

He and his wife share two of his three kids. Ratanang Malema is Julius' first-born child, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Maropeng Ramohlale. Ratanang was born in 2006 and is a DJ. Not much is known about his mother, Maropeng, because she stays away from the limelight.

Munzhedzi is Julius and Mantwa's first child together. He was born in 2016. Kopano, the couple's second child together and the politician's third son, was born in February 2018.

The controversy between Elon Musk and Julius Malema

Julius Malema caused an online uproar in 2023 after calling Elon Musk illiterate. The war of words between the two public figures was because of a controversial song inherited from the fight against apartheid sung at an EFF meeting.

EFF sang the controversial song, Kill the Boer, with its violent lyrics seen by some as inflammatory. Elon Musk felt that EFF members were openly pushing for the genocide of white people in South Africa.

Controversy with the Jews

In 2018, Julius Malema landed himself in hot water with the local Jewish community. The controversy started after he publicly said that Jews were training extremists to be proficient in shooting. He was quoted saying the words below.

There’s a group of white right-wingers who are being trained by Jews in Pretoria to be snipers.

He later apologised for the comment, stating that his tribe's roots are Jewish. He met with Zev Krengel, the vice president of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD), in a private meeting to discuss the comments.

Julius Malema's weight loss

The politician and businessman has lost a lot of weight in recent years, which has aroused plenty of rumours and suspicions about his health. He, however, attributes his weight loss to taking the sobriety lane.

He also suggests that the transformations are partly because he chose to make healthier dietary choices. He exercises frequently keep physically fit.

The politician's contacts are given below.

Telephone number: 0664801733

0664801733 Email address: julius.sello@gmail.com

Trivia

Julius Malema has been convicted of hate speech twice.

In 2012, he was charged with fraud, money laundering, and racketeering.

Julius Malema's biography is intriguing. The outspoken politician has made indelible marks in the political and social transformation of South Africa.

