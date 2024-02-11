Story of Lindiwe Sisulu: children, marriage and offices

Lindiwe Sisulu is a former member of the South African parliament, serving as an MP from 1994 to 2023. Her impactful political career has gained many fans and sceptics, with an undeniable lasting legacy. What do we know about her life and career?

Lindiwe Sisulu has become a controversial political figure, with many firing back at some of her views during her time as an MP. Among her controversies was her attack on the judiciary regarding the State Capture Commission, saying the judges were ‘mentally colonised’.

Lindiwe Sisulu's profile summary

Full name Lindiwe Nonceba Sisulu Date of birth May 10, 1954 Age 69 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Rok Ajulu (1996 to 2016) Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Walter Max Ulyate Sisulu and Albertina Nontsikelelo Sisulu Children Olindi Obango, Ayanda Sisulu, Che Samora Ajulu and Vuyo Sisulu Profession Politician, diplomat, and philosopher Education University of York University of Eswatini Net worth Between R18 million and R91 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

The political figure's personal life has also seen struggles. IOL reported that Lindiwe Sisulu’s house was auctioned off after mere minutes in March 2010 following her and her husband failing to pay their bond instalments and owing more than R160,000 levies. The unfinished home located in Sandton was sold for R2.2 million at a public auction.

Lindiwe Sisulu's personal life

Lindiwe is an outspoken, controversial political figure, yet has a conservative approach to her affairs. What do we know about the woman behind the Sisulu legacy?

How old is Lindiwe Sisulu?

Lindiwe Sisulu’s age was 69 years old at the time of writing. She was born on May 10, 1954, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Who is the husband of Lindiwe Sisulu?

Lindiwe Sisulu’s husband was Professor Rok Ajulu, a Kenyan academic and internationalist well-known in politics. Born in 1950, Rok had a lengthy, respected career as an academic, with his activism earning him more respect in his chosen fields.

Lindiwe Sisulu’s marriage to Rok only ended through his passing on December 26, 2016, and despite online buzz regarding who Lindiwe Sisulu’s second husband may be, she has not remarried.

Is Lindiwe Sisulu related to Walter Sisulu?

Lindiwe is the daughter of Walter and Albertina Sisulu; activists considered revolutionary leaders who were essential regarding the downfall of the Apartheid regime. Her siblings include journalist Zwelakhe Sisulu and politician Max Sisulu, who carry on the respected Sisulu name.

Lindiwe Sisulu’s children

Lindiwe and her late husband shared four children: Olindi Obango, Ayanda Sisulu, Che Samora Ajulu, and Vuyo Sisulu. Lindiwe Sisulu’s stepdaughter is Achieng Ajulu Bushell. The children remain out of the limelight with limited information about their lives.

Lindiwe Sisulu’s education

Lindiwe is a well-educated political figure. According to the South African government's website, she obtained her General Certificate of Education (GCE) at Cambridge University Ordinary Level at St Michael's School in Swaziland and GCE at Cambridge University Advanced Level.

Lindiwe has a Master of Arts in history from the Centre for Southern African Studies, which is part of the University of York, and a Master of Philosophy.

Lindiwe Sisulu’s net worth

No authority source has confirmed Lindiwe's net worth. However, it is most frequently reported as between R18 million and R91 million.

Lindiwe Sisulu's career

Lindiwe was an integral part of the African National Congress's (ANC) rise to power, being imprisoned for anti-apartheid activities from 1975 to 1976 and exiled from 1977 to 1979. Lindiwe became a prominent figure in the ANC but has since taken a step back from the party. Where is she now?

Has Lindiwe Sisulu resigned?

News broke on March 15, 2023. BusinessLIVE reported that former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu resigned as a member of parliament (MP). Following a cabinet reshuffle, the news came after she was excluded from the executive for the first time since 1996.

Pallo Jordan and Lindiwe Sisulu

Pallo Jordan’s thoughts on Lindiwe Sisulu were front and centre in January 2022 after a purported open letter addressed to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu made the rounds online.

Pallo Jordan publicly stated the letter was a forgery, saying:

'Someone did a cut and paste from various pieces that have been written and put my name on it.' He added: 'I did not, repeat, not write any such open letter. This is a forgery whose authorship is unclear but with the clear purpose of bringing the ANC and myself into disrepute.'

Lindiwe Sisulu’s previous offices

Lindiwe Sisulu’s role in the ANC extends over decades, with various respected positions. Her roles include the following:

Office held Time frame Member of the National Assembly of South Africa 1994 to 2023 Minister of Intelligence 2001 to 2004 Minister of Human Settlements 2004 to 2009 Minister of Defence and Military Veterans 2009 to 2012 Minister of Public Service and Administration 2012 to 2014 Minister of Human Settlements 2014 to 2018 Minister of International Relations and Cooperation 2018 to 2019 Minister of Human Settlements, Water, and Sanitation 2019 to 2021 Minister of Tourism 2021 to 2023

Lindiwe has kept a low profile since resigning as an MP. However, she is still active in the political atmosphere, including partaking in lectures.

John Block and Lindiwe Sisulu

In December 2016, former ANC Northern Cape chair John Block was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering. Lindiwe still kept contact with him and expressed upset when not allowed to visit him in late 2022. Lindiwe said:

'When the prison authorities were informed I was coming to see John Block, they said they did not have any provision in the law for a minister to visit a prisoner, which is not true. Reverend [Allan] Boesak, myself and friends of John Block had come to see him. But pivotally, I had come to see him as a relative of his. Reverend Boesak had come to see him as a pastor. And that is allowed by the correctional services legislation.'

Social media profiles

As of February 2024, Lindiwe's Instagram page has 20.4K followers. Her X (Twitter) page has 273.5K followers.

Lindiwe Sisulu had a decades-long political career, which ended abruptly in 2023 following her firing as a cabinet member. Despite this, she has remained a prominent political figure in South Africa from the sidelines.

