Shahar Isaac has had a passion for acting for as long as he can remember, but he likely never expected it would lead him to garner a worldwide fan base. Although his career initially started slowly, he has become a household name in the acting industry. With his celebrity status, he has kept information about his personal life behind the curtains and away from public scrutiny.

Shahar is a renowned actor and media personality who rose to prominence for his role as Simon Peter in the religious , The Chosen. He has also been featured in films and TV shows, such as Madam Secretary and Person of Interest.

Shahar Isaac's profile summary

Full name Shahar Isaac Gender Male Date of birth February 1993 Place of birth Israel Hometown Los Angeles, California, United States Age 31 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Nationality Israeli-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Height 5'8" (172 cm) Weight 143lbs (65kgs) Shoe size 16 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Education Rutgers University, New Jersey Degree Bachelor of Fine Arts degree Profession Actor, social media personality Net worth $600k Facebook Shahar Isaac Instagram @shaharisaac

10 things you ought to know about the social media personality

Here are some exciting facts about Shahar Isaac that you ought to know.

1. How old is Shahar Isaac?

As of 2024, Shahar Isaac's age is 31 years old. His date of birth is February 1993. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

2. He studied at Rutgers University

It is uncertain when the social media personality moved from Israel to the United States, but he attended Rutgers University in New Jersey. Under David Esbjornson and Barbara Marchant, he studied acting and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

3. He is believed to be Jewish

Although many of the cast members of The Chosen are very religious people in real life, Shahar has not been as open about his personal beliefs. He is alleged to be a Jewish man with Israeli roots.

While The Chosen explores themes of Christianity, Shahar Isaac, who portrays Simon Peter, has chosen to keep his personal religious beliefs private.

What nationality is Shahar Isaac?

Shahar Isaac's nationality is believed to be Israeli-American.

4. Where is Shahar Isaac from?

The actor was born in Israel, he moved to the United States with his family. Information about Shahar Isaac's parents and siblings remains unknown.

5. He has theatre experience

During his school days, the renowned actor participated in theatre productions such as Shakespeare, The Two Gentlemen of Verona and Merchant of Vernice. He has spent a good portion of his career on the stage.

6. Shahar Isaac's movies and TV shows

Shahar Isaac from Israel made his TV debut in 2015, appearing in an episode of Person of Interest as Tariq Al Juhan. Later, he appeared in the TV drama National Theatre Live as Salome. In 2017, Isaac made his first major break when he acted as Simon Peter in The Chosen.

Created and directed by Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen is an American historical drama series that premiered in 2017. It entails the life of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Below is a table of his acting credits according to his IMDb profile.

Year Movies/TV show Role 2015 Person of Interest Tariq Al Juhani 2017 National Theatre Live: Salomé Bar Giora 2017 Price for Freedom Sepuhr 2018 Madam Secretary Salman 2022 The Good Fight Zev Beker 2017-2023 The Chosen Simon Peter

7. His most known role is Simon Peter in The Chosen

Shahar Isaac first appeared on The Chosen in 2017. He portrays the character of Simon Peter, one of Jesus' twelve disciples. His journey throughout the series showcases Peter's growth and transformation.

Shahar Isaac's performance has garnered critical acclaim, with many praising his ability to capture the complexities of Peter's character.

During an interview alongside his fellow cast Noah James, the two explained into details what the show is all about and how it connects with people. This is what Shahar Isaac stated:

I think in The Chosen, we try to focus on the humanity of the people of the world that's created, and this show is real. It's a first-century Judea, and the people have real struggles and real-daily life Agony.

We're under Roman occupation, and we're trying to find our way through life, trying to find some sort of redemption in this terrible and difficult situation. So it's written in a humane way. It's real people talking, it's not orchestrated, it's not presented, it's us, it's real people with real issues.

He went further and explained how he was cast for the show, stating:

It actually started with a short film called The Shepherd, and then after that, it went viral. It connected with a lot of people, and then they decided to make a television show about the life of Jesus, and then we came in through the casting process.

8. His net worth is allegedly $600k

According to various sources such as NewsNow Nigeria and News Unzip Shahar Isaac's net worth is alleged to be $600k.

9. He is a photo enthusiast

He loves capturing images of beautiful moments and places during his free time. He showcases his unique pictures on his photography website, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

10. He plays the guitar

Photography and acting are not the only ways Isaac expresses his creativity. He is also a talented bass player. In his free time, the actor does some performances.

11. He likes to travel

The famous actor is a very adventurous person and enjoys exploring the world. As an actor, he has taken full advantage of the opportunities to travel the world, and it is clear travelling is one of his best hobbies.

12. He is single

Most of his fans wonder if Isaac is single or married. This explains the many searches of "Who is Shahar Isaac's wife?" The actor appears to be single and not dating as of 2024.

13. How tall is Shahar Isaac?

He is 5 feet and 8 inches (172 cm) tall. The actor weighs around 143 pounds (65 kgs) and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

14. He enjoys a very private life

Most of the actor's personal life information is kept under wraps, and Isaac prefers to maintain a private and quiet life.

15. He has over 280k followers on Instagram

Isaac is highly engaged on social media. His Instagram boasts a following of more than 250,000, his Facebook has 29,000 followers, and his X (Twitter) account has over 4,000 followers as of writing.

Trivia

He flew from Los Angeles to meet the director of The Chosen in Dallas.

in Dallas. He loves travelling.

The actor has long hair.

Shahar Isaac has kept his relationship and personal information private despite being a famed actor. His acting career and his photography skills add a feather to his hat.

