7 facts about Clementine Jane Hawke, Ethan Hawke’s daughter

Clementine Jane Hawke, the teenage daughter of acclaimed actor Ethan Hawke, has been primarily shielded from the public eye. Unlike her older half-siblings, who are now in the entertainment industry and pulling enviable movie and television series roles, she has yet to decide whether to follow in her father's footsteps in Hollywood.

Clementine Jane Hawke's parents had her despite the controversies surrounding the circumstances of their romance. Fifteen years later, the lovebirds have not only had another child, but their love has waxed stronger beyond the bickering of naysayers.

Profile summary

Full name Clementine Jane Hawke Nickname Ethan Hawke's daughter Gender Female Date of birth 18 July 2008 Age 15 years old as (of January 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Episcopalian Christian Height in feet 4'0" Height in centimetres 122 Weight in pounds 88 Weight in kilograms 40 Shoe size 5 (US) Hair colour Blonde Mother Ryan Shawhughes-Hawke Father Ethan Hawke Siblings 3 (one biological and two half-siblings)

Intriguing facts about Clementine Jane Hawke

The celebrity child of American movie legend Ethan Hawke enjoys the familial benefits of her father's status like most Hollywood celebrity families. Below are seven facts that will help a reader familiarize with this personality.

1. She was born before her parents tied the knot

Clementine Jane Hawke was welcomed into the world on 18 July 2008. This was before her parents exchanged marital vows in June of the same year.

Who did Ethan Hawke have a child with?

Clementine's father has four children with Uma Thurman and Ryan Shawhughes. Each woman gave birth to two children. Clementine's mother is Ryan.

2. Her parents' marriage was controversial

The circumstances surrounding Clementine's birth led to media attention and speculation. The reason is that Ryan was initially labelled a home wrecker due to her role as a nanny to Ethan's children from his first marriage to Uma Thurman.

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, once a Hollywood power couple, split in 2003 amid rumours of infidelity. Hawke denied leaving Thurman for their nanny, Ryan Shawhughes, whom he later married in 2008. Despite initial denials, they now have two daughters and have maintained a low profile in Brooklyn.

Hawke acknowledged his immaturity during his first marriage and attributed the split to various pressures. His union lasted for 15 years, with Shawhughes, now known as Ryan Hawke, working as a producer on his film productions.

3. Clementine has one biological sister and two half-siblings

Clementine has a younger sister, Indiana Hawke. She was born on 23 July 2011. Besides, she has two half-siblings, Maya Hawke and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, from her father's first marriage. Ethan Hawke's children now have made a foray into the entertainment industry.

4. Her older half-sister is an inspiration

As the elder sister, Maya Hawke played a significant role in babysitting Clementine and Indiana. Maya Ray Thurman Hawke, born on 8 July 1998 in New York City, is a talented American actress and model. Maya overcame dyslexia and found her passion for acting in the artistic environment of Saint Ann's School.

With notable roles like Jo March in the 2017 BBC adaptation of Little Women and Robin in Netflix's Stranger Things, she navigates both film and television effortlessly.

Who is Maya Hawkes' mother?

Her mother is Uma Thurman. Uma Karuna Thurman is an American actress and former model. She has performed in romantic comedies, dramas, science fiction, and action films.

How old was Maya Hawke in Stranger Things?

She was 23 years old in real life when the series premiered. Nevertheless, her character, Robin Buckley, was 18 years old in the movie. However, beyond her acting prowess, Maya has embraced modelling, gracing Vogue and representing All Saints.

5. She confirms her father is famous

Clementine now understands her father is famous despite her initial perspective about his profession. Ethan Hawke's feature in the 2022 movie Moon Knight played a part in the new realisation.

Her admiration for the film was sparked by her father's performance and the reactions of her schoolmates. Whether this is a signalled potential to follow in her father's footsteps is still being determined.

6. Clementine has a knack for singing

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Clementine, her siblings, and her father showcased her passion for music in a family sing-along. This glimpse into her musical inclinations hints at the possibility of her exploring a career in the industry in the future.

7. Her father is a multimillionaire

Clementine's father, Ethan Hawke, is a highly successful actor, author, and director with a net worth estimated at $55 million as of 2023 by Celebrity Net Worth. His enduring career has brought him critical acclaim and financial success.

Clementine Jane Hawke and her status as Ethan Hawke's daughter offer glimpses into a world filled with family bonds, artistic inspiration, and the possibility of a bright future. As she continues to navigate her teenage years, her unique upbringing within the Hawke family legacy leaves the public curious about the path she might choose and the talents she might unveil later.

