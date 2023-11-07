All about Diane Keaton's children, Dexter and Duke Keaton

Diane Keaton's children are one of the most significant changes the famous actress made in her 50s. The children, Dexter and Duke, were adopted between five years of each other, but they have enjoyed the most motherly care under their adoptive mother. Despite not having a father figure, both have fashioned an incredible life for themselves while staying away from being spotlighted by the entertainment industry.

Diane Keaton and her children, Duke and Dexter, at the after party for American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton. Photo: Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Diane Keaton is an award-winning American actress with over 50 years in Hollywood. She is responsible for some of the most successful movies and television productions in the industry. Despite amassing an array of fortune in her professional career, she chose to stay off getting married for reasons that she explained in a recent interview.

Profile summary

Full name Diane Hall Nickname Annie Gender Female Date of birth 5 January 1946 Age 77 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Agnostic Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-25-33 Body measurements in centimetres 87-64-86 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Green Mother Dorothy Deanné (nee Keaton) Father John Newton Ignatius "Jack" Hall Siblings Randy, Robin, and Dorrie Marital status Single Ex-partners Woody Allen, Al Pacino, Warren Beatty College/University Santa Ana College, Orange Coast College Profession Actress Net worth $100 million Social media field Instagram

Diane Keaton's children

Although the renowned actress attested to her unpreparedness about being a mother until she did, she has grown to love her children, and they live a happy family life. She is also thankful that the kids have not chosen to follow in her shoes career-wise.

Who is Diane Keaton?

She is a notable American actress. She was born Diane Hall in Los Angeles on 5 January 1946. Her mother, Dorothy Deanne, was a homemaker, while her father, John Newton Ignatius "Jack" Hall, was a real estate broker and civil engineer.

After high school in 1964, she joined singing and acting clubs, briefly attended colleges, and adopted the name Keaton with the Actors' Equity Association. She ventured into nightclub singing, later studying acting in New York's Neighborhood Playhouse. She used the Meisner technique and memorised scripts, impressing actor Jack Nicholson.

Diane Keaton reacted during the Women's Singles Final match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Photo: Clive Brunskill (modified by author)

Does Diane Keaton have children?

The actress has kids. Diane Keaton's kids are currently in their twenties while chasing their dreams.

How many biological children does Diane Keaton have?

Did Diane Keaton give birth? The Golden Globe award winner did not give birth to any children of her own. She did not even decide to be a mother until she was in her fifties. Diane believes that becoming a mother changed her life forever because she now has to worry not just about herself but also about her kids.

Did Diane Keaton adopt her kids?

She adopted two kids, Dexter and Duke. Dexter Keaton was born on 15 December 1995. She married Jordan White in June 2021, and the lovebirds celebrated their first anniversary on their social media pages.

The second child, Duke Keaton, was born on 8 February 2000 and adopted in 2001. He displayed an early interest in photography and had moments capturing snapshots, including a close-up of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Nowadays, he is closely associated with famous personalities like Rita Ora, Blanket Jackson, Cara Delevingne, and Sasha Obama while romantically linked with Kate Edmiston.

Like Duke, Dexter Keaton's father is unknown, but they maintain a close relationship with their mother and have been seen in public events with her on some occasions.

Diane and her daughter, Dexter, at the Los Angeles premiere of Mack & Rita, held at the Rooftop Terrace at NeueHouse Hollywood. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety

Why did Diane Keaton adopt?

The death of her father made her think about motherhood. Then, she achieved it by going through the adoption route.

What does Diane Keaton's daughter do?

Although she prefers to stay out of the news, Dexter works in the veterinary industry. She holds an associate's degree in veterinary technology.

Is Diane Keaton married?

Dianne has never been married but has been involved with several high-profile men in and outside the entertainment industry, starting from Wooden Allen to Warren Beatty.

When asked in an interview why she has never been married, she said that she has never felt like not getting married made her life a mess. She believes it is a life she chose because, having watched her mother sacrifice her dreams for the family, she preferred to hold on to her independence.

Diane Keaton's children lead private lives and have chosen not to pursue acting. This mirrors their mother's preference for a more low-key existence, which has allowed the trio to live a healthy and relatively everyday family life. As per their mother, having them in her life has made her a new person, and she eternally loves them for that.

