When news of Ludacris engaging in a child custody battle with a woman broke, few people knew who the lady in question was. But, after a cursory look into the rapper's dating history, Tamika Fuller was revealed as the child's mother. Who is Tamika, and what led to the brawl between her and the rapper?

Tamika Fuller, mom of Ludacris' daughter. Photo: @tam911tam on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Tamika Fuller? She is known chiefly as the baby mama of Chris Bridges, popularly known as Ludacris. She stepped into the spotlight when her relationship with the American rapper began making rounds in the media. But she has returned to her solitary lifestyle since the conclusion of the child custody case.

Tamika Fuller's profile summary and bio

Full name Tamika Fuller Nickname Ludacris' baby mama Gender Female Date of birth 11 September 1977 Age 46 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Ex-partner Chris Bridges (Ludacris) Children Two Profession Housekeeper

Background information

Tamika Fuller's age is 46 in 2023; she was born on 11 September 1977 in the United States of America. Details about her upbringing and family life are unknown, as she only became famous because of her relationship with Ludacris.

Career

Not much is known about Tamika's career except that she worked as a waitress and housekeeper in different locations. She reportedly earns about $800 monthly, which is precisely why she lost full custody of her daughter to the father.

Personal life

Tammy has been in different relationships with several men, but the most publicised is the one she had with Ludacris. No one knew about their relationship until their child's custody legal tussle between 2014 and 2015.

Fuller and Ludacris were friends before the pregnancy and had gone to the same high school, where she got pregnant with her first child, whose father is not publicly known. Although she is not a celebrity, she has a considerable following on Instagram, with over 16K followers.

Tamika Fuller and her daughter had fun during an outing. Photo: @tam911tam on Instagram (modified by author)

They took the relationship to a newer level after the former Fast and Furious actor became single in 2013 after ending a romance with another woman. Tamika Fuller and Ludacris' relationship went well until the lady became pregnant. But the rapper was unwilling to have a child with her, preferring that she abort the baby.

He allegedly promised $10,000 and celebrity hang-out with his famous friends if she terminated the pregnancy. Fuller admitted that she considered taking the baby out untimely. Still, after hearing her baby's heartbeat on the ultrasound, she decided to keep the baby. A few months after the baby was born, and both began a legal battle about who should take custody of the child.

Did Tamika Fuller get custody?

No, Tamika Fuller did not get custody of her daughter Cai Bella Bridges despite the custody battle with Ludacris lasting over a year. The custody battle ended with Ludacris winning full custody of their daughter.

The judge granted Cai’s father full custody rights in 2015. He became responsible for making all the critical decisions in her life, including, but not limited to, religion, school, and doctors. But Ludacris' baby mama, Tamika Fuller, is allowed to see the child 11 days a month.

Who is Ludacris?

Born Christopher Brian Bridges, Ludacris is an American rapper and actor. He was born on 11 September 1977 in Champaign, Illinois, United States. At nine, Ludacris moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he first began rapping.

Ludacris has released commercially and critically successful studio albums throughout his career. Some of his most popular albums include Word of Mouf (2001), Chicken-n-Beer (2003), and The Red Light District (2004). As an actor, he is best known for his role as Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious film series. His first appearance in the franchise came in 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003).

Who is Ludacris' first child's mother?

The woman's identity has not been revealed, and the only thing known about her is that she is a lawyer from Atlanta. The duo had a child named Karma Bridges in August 2001.

Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue attended the Universal Pictures F9 World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rich Fury/WireImage

Besides the mystery woman, Ludacris has had something to do with Tamika Fuller and Eudoxie. He married Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, a Gabonese wife and model, in 2014. The wedding ceremony occurred the same day he engaged her, raising suspicion among people following the news. The marriage has produced two kids, the first in 2015 and the second in 2021.

Tamika Fuller's net worth

Tammy makes little money. After losing custody of her daughter Cai, she reportedly landed a job in the hospitality industry. She worked 40 hours weekly to make enough money to support herself and her daughter.

What is Ludacris' net worth in 2023? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper's net worth is $30 million. He made most of this from his career as an actor, rapper, and businessman.

Tamika Fuller has moved on with her life since Chris Bridges became the primary custodian of their child. She is now primarily an Instagram influencer with thousands of followers across various social media platforms. She shares pictures of motherhood and her children.

