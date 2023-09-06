Jamie White-Welling's story: All about 'Superman' Tom Welling's ex-wife's life

Many people are familiar with the Superman movie franchise, which translated into popularity for all of the actors who played Clark Kent at one point. One such Superman actor is Tom Welling in the Smallville series. His celebrity status meant that he was always in the media. When his ex-wife, Jamie White-Welling's story about divorcing him broke, the entertainment industry went abuzz with speculations.

Jamie White was Thomas' wife for about a decade, and although they had appeared on the red carpet looking chill and lovey-dovey, something else had been brewing in the background. When the result went public, they agreed to move on separately. The separation was challenging, especially regarding who gets what and how much.

Jamie White's profile summary and bio

How old is Tom Welling's ex-wife?

As per reports, Jamie White (age 48 years old in 2023) was born on 15 December 1975. She was raised in California, USA, though information about her upbringing, including her parents' identity and siblings, remains unknown.

Career

Jamie walked the runways as a model for several fashion brands. This happened before she became famous as the ex-wife of a celebrity actor.

Was Tom Welling married during Smallville?

He was married during Smallville's production, which started in 2001 and ended in 2011. The couple divorced shortly after relocating to Los Angeles from Vancouver, where the production was shot.

Who did Tom Welling marry?

He married Jamie White. Their relationship kickstarted after they were acquainted in New York, USA, in 1997. They dated for about five years before deciding to tie the knot in 2002.

Jamie White and Tom Welling's marriage was held at the Martha's Vineyard in front of friends and family members, including Michael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk, Thomas' co-actors on Smallville. Jamie's expensive diamond ear studs made up for her lack of makeup, while her husband wore a white silk shirt, black tuxedo, and a white tie.

The lovebirds resided in Vancouver for most of their marriage before relocating to Los Angeles sometime in 2011, when Thomas stepped away from his Superman role. They graced award nights and gala events in each other's company as Tom Welling's popularity grew among his teeming fans.

Why did Tom Welling and Jamie White split?

The reasons behind Tom Welling's divorce from his spouse in 2013 were never explicitly recounted publicly and were chugged down to irreconcilable differences by the appellant's lawyers. Jamie filed for divorce in a Superior Court in Los Angeles on 16 October.

Jamie White's ex-husband hinted that the relationship became sour when he started feeling lonely while filming Smallville in Vancouver, Canada. He took responsibility for that by suggesting he shut most of his friends out in those periods because he preferred being alone. Tom also noted that he did not feel any support from his ex-wife.

Tom's ex-wife sought spousal support in the separation process, and he was required to pay her for five years. They had agreed that the Superman actor would have to relinquish 20% of his net income to Jamie in the case of a divorce. She has also reportedly taken possession of the majority of the horses that the couple had at the time.

What happened to Tom Welling's first wife?

Jamie has stepped away from the spotlight. She is hardly seen on any social media page, even though an X (Twitter) account is associated with her.

Is Tom Welling married?

After two years, he found the perfect match in Jessica Rose Lee, an equestrian and founder of Saddler Club. They began dating in 2014 and announced their engagement four years later. They tied the knot in 2019 at the Sunstone Vineyards & Winery in San Ynez, California.

Does Tom Welling have a child?

Thomas fathers two children. The two boys, Thomson Wylde and Rocklin Von, were born in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Jamie White-Welling's story summarises how the glitz and glam of the entertainment industry can hide the emotional breakdown that artists constantly go through. Her decade-old marriage to Thomas Welling ended in divorce, and she has not been as popular.

