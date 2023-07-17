Diane Plese, Robert Herjavec's ex-wife, is a well-known optometrist

In 1988, Diane Plese and Robert Herjavec's love story started with an eye appointment. Years later, their modest lives would change after he sold his cybersecurity company for $30.2 million. Fame came knocking, and soon they were walking the red carpet. Where is she now?

Robert Herjavec and Diane Plese at the 39th Annual People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre on 9 January 2013. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Though their love story sounds like a fairytale, "happily ever after" was not in the cards for this couple, and they ended up with a costly divorce settlement.

Diane Plese's profile and bio summary

Full name Diane Plese Date of birth 1959 Age 64 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Parkdale, Toronto, Canada Current residence Toronto, Canada Nationality Canadian Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Height 5'10'' Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Gender Female Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Robert Herjavec Relationship status Unknown Children 3 Profession Optometrist Social media None Known for Being Robert Herjavec's ex-wife

How old is Diane Plese?

The former celebrity wife was born in 1959 in Parkdale, Toronto, Canada and is 64 years of age as of 2023. The exact date and month of her birthday are unknown.

Diane Plese and Robert Herjavec

Diane and Robert first met in the 1980s when she was still a practising optometrist, and the TV personality had an eye appointment with her. Plese shared that she was instantly drawn to his outgoing demeanour.

Robert Herjavec is known for being one of the Shark Tank investors. Photo: Weiss Eubanks

Source: Getty Images

The two soon started dating, and in 1990, they married in a Croatian church in Ontario, Canada, paying homage to their Croatian roots. The optometrist was by Herjavec's side as he started his company in their basement.

After successfully selling his company, BRAK Systems, in 2000, the couple became well-known personalities in Canada. Robert was then featured in the TV shows Dragons Den and Shark Tank.

Diane Plese's divorce

After 24 years of marriage, Robert and Diane announced they were getting a divorce in March 2015. They further revealed they had been separated since July 2014.

Robert Herjavec had an affair with Danielle Vasinova. They went on to have an on-and-off relationship from 2014 to 2015. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Though the Canadian couple never revealed the reasons behind their split, news leaked that Herjavec had an affair with actress Danielle Vasinova in 2014. This led to a lengthy divorce battle in court.

According to reports, the Canadian businessman was ordered to pay his ex-wife $125,000 monthly for spousal support. Diane also got $25 million of her ex-husband's fortune.

Is Diane Plese in a relationship?

As per reports, she has kept a low profile following her divorce from the famed Shark Tank investor. News about her relationship status remains unknown.

Diane Plese's net worth

Herjavec's ex-wife has a reported net worth of $100 million. She amassed her wealth from her divorce settlement and property sold after the dissolution of her marriage.

Is Diane Plese on social media?

She is not active on any social networking platforms. According to sources, there is a Twitter account under her name, but it has been inactive for a few years.

Did Robert from Shark Tank have children with his first wife?

The TV personality has three children from his first marriage. He has two daughters, Caprice and Skye and one son, Brendan.

How did Robert from Shark Tank meet his wife?

According to PEOPLE, Robert is married to Kym Johnson, whom he met as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. They first met during dance rehearsals in 2015 and continued dating.

They tied the knot in a glamorous wedding on 31 July 2016 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA. In 2018, the couple welcomed their twins, son Hudson Robert and daughter Haven Mae.

Kym Johnson Herjavec and Robert Herjavec at the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Did Robert leave his wife for Kym?

He met Kym after he and his first wife had separated. He had a relationship with Danielle Vasinova, with whom he reportedly had an affair.

Diane Plese is an optometrist from Canada who became a celebrity wife after her husband, Robert Herjavec, became a TV personality after appearing on Shark Tank. She became a millionaire after getting her divorce settlement and currently resides in Canada with her three children.

READ ALSO: Jeanne Biegger: What happened to Dean Martin's ex-wife?

Briefly.co.za published the biography of former American model Jeanne Biegger. She gained notoriety after marrying the famous singer, actor, and comedian Dean Martin.

Jeanne had three children with the popular entertainer and was married for 24 years before separating, citing irreconcilable differences. What happened to the model following the divorce?

Source: Briefly News