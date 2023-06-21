Jeanne Biegger: What happened to Dean Martin's ex-wife?

Jeanne Biegger was a former American model and Orange Bowl queen. She was best known as Dean Martin's ex-wife. Dean, a renowned singer, actor and comedian, was one of the most popular entertainers of the mid-20th century. Sadly, the ex-celebrity spouse died three weeks after her son died in 2016. So, what happened to her?

Actor and singer Dean Martin with his wife Jeanne Biegger and one of their children. Photo: Archive Photos

Source: UGC

Jeanne Biegger's cause of death was cancer. She died in Beverly Hills, California, USA. Here is a glimpse of Jeanne's life.

Jeanne Biegger's profile summary and bio

Full name Dorothy Jeanne Biegger Famous as Jeanne Biegger Gender Female Date of birth 27 March 1927 Died 24 August 2016 Age 89 years old Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Carol Gables, Florida, USA Place of death Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 61 Weight in pounds 134 Body measurements in inches 35-20-47 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Dean Martin Children Ricci, Dean Paul and Gina Martin Famous as Being an ex-celebrity spouse Profession Former model Net worth $1–5 million

How old was Jeanne Biegger when she died?

Dean Martin with his wife Jeanne Biegger between shoots for his film Jumping Jacks. Photo: Archive Photos

Source: UGC

Jeanne Biegger (aged 89 years old at the time of death) was born on 27 March 1927 in Carol Gables, Florida, USA. Her zodiac sign was Aries.

Jeanne Biegger's net worth

At her death, the former beauty queen had an estimated net worth of $1–5 million. She had amassed this wealth from her successful modelling career.

Who was Dean Martin?

Nicknamed The King of Cool, Dean starred in 85 films and television productions. Some of his acting credits include:

My Friend Irma (1949)

(1949) The Stooge (1952)

(1952) Living It Up (1954)

(1954) Career (1959)

(1959) Ada (1961)

(1961) Rawhide (1964)

(1964) The Silencers (1966)

(1966) Airport (1970)

(1970) The Powder Room (1971)

(1971) Half Nelson (1985)

Dean Martin and his wife, American beauty queen Jeanne Biegger. Photo: Pictorial Parade

Source: UGC

Here are some of the singer's studio albums:

Album Year Pretty Baby 1957 Sleep Warm 1959 French Style 1962 Dino Latino 1962 Houston 1965 Gentle on My Mind 1968 For the Good Times 1971 Dino 1972 Once in a While 1978 The Nashville Sessions 1983

Sadly, Jeanne Biegger's ex-spouse, Dean, died on 25 December of acute respiratory failure.

Dean Martin and Jeanne Biegger's relationship

The duo exchanged nuptials in 1949. After a 24-year-old marriage, they divorced in 1973, citing irreconcilable differences. The ex-couple shared three kids. Their first child, Dean Paul, was born on 17 November 1951.

Sadly, Paul died on 21 March 1987 due to a plane crash. The pair's second child, Ricci James, was also a singer. He died at age 62 of an unknown cause. Gina Martins, Dean Martin and Jeanne Biegger's last-born daughter, was born in 1956.

How much was Dean Martin worth when he died?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dean had an estimated net worth of $30 million at his death in 1995. His earnings primarily came from his successful musical and acting careers.

Who did Dean Martin leave his money to when he died?

Entertainer Dean Martin with his wife Jeanne posing for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Martin Mills

Source: Getty Images

It is unknown to whom the renowned singer left his money after his death, as there are no records of his last will. However, several sources claim that he left some of his wealth to his ex-wife Jeanne Biegger and his children.

Jeanne Biegger died of cancer at the age of 89 in 2016. She was a former model who gained notoriety because of her status as Dean Martin's ex-wife.

READ ALSO: Meet Kelsy Ully (Jonathan Scott's ex-wife): Age, bio, height, profiles, net worth

Briefly highlighted lesser-known facts about Jonathan Scott's ex-wife, Kelsy Ully. The couple tied the knot after about five years of dating, but their marriage ended after two years. They did not have children together but had a messy divorce that dragged on for about three years.

The Property Brothers star revealed in his memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story, that Ully's work as a model at a day club contributed to their failed marriage.

Source: Briefly News