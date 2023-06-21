Jeanne Biegger: What happened to Dean Martin's ex-wife?
Jeanne Biegger was a former American model and Orange Bowl queen. She was best known as Dean Martin's ex-wife. Dean, a renowned singer, actor and comedian, was one of the most popular entertainers of the mid-20th century. Sadly, the ex-celebrity spouse died three weeks after her son died in 2016. So, what happened to her?
Jeanne Biegger's cause of death was cancer. She died in Beverly Hills, California, USA. Here is a glimpse of Jeanne's life.
Jeanne Biegger's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Dorothy Jeanne Biegger
|Famous as
|Jeanne Biegger
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|27 March 1927
|Died
|24 August 2016
|Age
|89 years old
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Birthplace
|Carol Gables, Florida, USA
|Place of death
|Beverly Hills, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|5'5"
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in kilograms
|61
|Weight in pounds
|134
|Body measurements in inches
|35-20-47
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Dean Martin
|Children
|Ricci, Dean Paul and Gina Martin
|Famous as
|Being an ex-celebrity spouse
|Profession
|Former model
|Net worth
|$1–5 million
How old was Jeanne Biegger when she died?
Jeanne Biegger (aged 89 years old at the time of death) was born on 27 March 1927 in Carol Gables, Florida, USA. Her zodiac sign was Aries.
Jeanne Biegger's net worth
At her death, the former beauty queen had an estimated net worth of $1–5 million. She had amassed this wealth from her successful modelling career.
Who was Dean Martin?
Nicknamed The King of Cool, Dean starred in 85 films and television productions. Some of his acting credits include:
- My Friend Irma (1949)
- The Stooge (1952)
- Living It Up (1954)
- Career (1959)
- Ada (1961)
- Rawhide (1964)
- The Silencers (1966)
- Airport (1970)
- The Powder Room (1971)
- Half Nelson (1985)
Here are some of the singer's studio albums:
|Album
|Year
|Pretty Baby
|1957
|Sleep Warm
|1959
|French Style
|1962
|Dino Latino
|1962
|Houston
|1965
|Gentle on My Mind
|1968
|For the Good Times
|1971
|Dino
|1972
|Once in a While
|1978
|The Nashville Sessions
|1983
Sadly, Jeanne Biegger's ex-spouse, Dean, died on 25 December of acute respiratory failure.
Dean Martin and Jeanne Biegger's relationship
The duo exchanged nuptials in 1949. After a 24-year-old marriage, they divorced in 1973, citing irreconcilable differences. The ex-couple shared three kids. Their first child, Dean Paul, was born on 17 November 1951.
Sadly, Paul died on 21 March 1987 due to a plane crash. The pair's second child, Ricci James, was also a singer. He died at age 62 of an unknown cause. Gina Martins, Dean Martin and Jeanne Biegger's last-born daughter, was born in 1956.
How much was Dean Martin worth when he died?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dean had an estimated net worth of $30 million at his death in 1995. His earnings primarily came from his successful musical and acting careers.
Who did Dean Martin leave his money to when he died?
It is unknown to whom the renowned singer left his money after his death, as there are no records of his last will. However, several sources claim that he left some of his wealth to his ex-wife Jeanne Biegger and his children.
Jeanne Biegger died of cancer at the age of 89 in 2016. She was a former model who gained notoriety because of her status as Dean Martin's ex-wife.
