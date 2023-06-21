Global site navigation

Jeanne Biegger: What happened to Dean Martin's ex-wife?
Jeanne Biegger: What happened to Dean Martin's ex-wife?

by  Ruth Gitonga

Jeanne Biegger was a former American model and Orange Bowl queen. She was best known as Dean Martin's ex-wife. Dean, a renowned singer, actor and comedian, was one of the most popular entertainers of the mid-20th century. Sadly, the ex-celebrity spouse died three weeks after her son died in 2016. So, what happened to her?

How old was Jeanne Biegger when she died?
Actor and singer Dean Martin with his wife Jeanne Biegger and one of their children. Photo: Archive Photos
Jeanne Biegger's cause of death was cancer. She died in Beverly Hills, California, USA. Here is a glimpse of Jeanne's life.

Jeanne Biegger's profile summary and bio

Full nameDorothy Jeanne Biegger
Famous as Jeanne Biegger
GenderFemale
Date of birth 27 March 1927
Died24 August 2016
Age89 years old
Zodiac signAries
Birthplace Carol Gables, Florida, USA
Place of deathBeverly Hills, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
Height in feet5'5"
Height in centimetres165
Weight in kilograms61
Weight in pounds134
Body measurements in inches35-20-47
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-husbandDean Martin
ChildrenRicci, Dean Paul and Gina Martin
Famous asBeing an ex-celebrity spouse
ProfessionFormer model
Net worth$1–5 million

How old was Jeanne Biegger when she died?

Who did Dean Martin leave his money to when he died?
Dean Martin with his wife Jeanne Biegger between shoots for his film Jumping Jacks. Photo: Archive Photos
Jeanne Biegger (aged 89 years old at the time of death) was born on 27 March 1927 in Carol Gables, Florida, USA. Her zodiac sign was Aries.

Jeanne Biegger's net worth

At her death, the former beauty queen had an estimated net worth of $1–5 million. She had amassed this wealth from her successful modelling career.

Who was Dean Martin?

Nicknamed The King of Cool, Dean starred in 85 films and television productions. Some of his acting credits include:

  • My Friend Irma (1949)
  • The Stooge (1952)
  • Living It Up (1954)
  • Career (1959)
  • Ada (1961)
  • Rawhide (1964)
  • The Silencers (1966)
  • Airport (1970)
  • The Powder Room (1971)
  • Half Nelson (1985)
Dean Martin and Jeanne Biegger
Dean Martin and his wife, American beauty queen Jeanne Biegger. Photo: Pictorial Parade
Here are some of the singer's studio albums:

AlbumYear
Pretty Baby1957
Sleep Warm 1959
French Style1962
Dino Latino 1962
Houston 1965
Gentle on My Mind1968
For the Good Times 1971
Dino 1972
Once in a While1978
The Nashville Sessions1983

Sadly, Jeanne Biegger's ex-spouse, Dean, died on 25 December of acute respiratory failure.

Dean Martin and Jeanne Biegger's relationship

The duo exchanged nuptials in 1949. After a 24-year-old marriage, they divorced in 1973, citing irreconcilable differences. The ex-couple shared three kids. Their first child, Dean Paul, was born on 17 November 1951.

Sadly, Paul died on 21 March 1987 due to a plane crash. The pair's second child, Ricci James, was also a singer. He died at age 62 of an unknown cause. Gina Martins, Dean Martin and Jeanne Biegger's last-born daughter, was born in 1956.

How much was Dean Martin worth when he died?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dean had an estimated net worth of $30 million at his death in 1995. His earnings primarily came from his successful musical and acting careers.

Who did Dean Martin leave his money to when he died?

Jeanne Biegger’s cause of death
Entertainer Dean Martin with his wife Jeanne posing for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Martin Mills
It is unknown to whom the renowned singer left his money after his death, as there are no records of his last will. However, several sources claim that he left some of his wealth to his ex-wife Jeanne Biegger and his children.

Jeanne Biegger died of cancer at the age of 89 in 2016. She was a former model who gained notoriety because of her status as Dean Martin's ex-wife.

