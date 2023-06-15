The life story of Lani Hammett, wife of Metallica member, Kirk Hammett

Lani Hammett is an American celebrity spouse best known as Kirk Hammett's wife. Kirk, a renowned musician, has been the lead guitarist of heavy metal band Metallica. In 2003, Rolling Stone ranked him number 11 on The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. In addition, he was ranked 15th in Joel Mclver's book The 100 Greatest Metal Guitarists in 2009.

The couple has been married for over two decades and continues to enjoy marital bliss. However, Lana prefers life away from the limelight despite Kirk's prominence. This is what we know about her so far.

Lani Hammett's profile summary and bio

Full name Lani Gruttadauro Famous as Lani Hammett Gender Female Date of birth 1 April 1972 Age 51 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Hawaii, United States of America Current residence Sonoma, California and Hawaii Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 50 Weight in pounds 110 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Kirk Hammett Children Angel Ray Keala and Vincenzo Kainalu Siblings Carmella Gruttadauro Famous for Being a celebrity wife

How old is Lani Hammett?

Lani Hammett (aged 51 as of 2023) was born on 1 April 11972 in Hawaii, United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Aries. Her parents raised her alongside her sister, Carmella Gruttadauro.

Lani Hammett's height

The celebrity wife stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 110 pounds (50 kilograms). Her body measurements are 36-25-40 inches. The Hawaii native has dark brown hair and eyes.

Who is Kirk Hammett?

The talented guitarist debuted in 1979 after co-founding the thrash metal band Exodus. He later moved on to join Metallica. Some of the band's albums include:

Kill 'Em All (1983)

(1983) Ride the Lightning (1984)

(1984) Master of Puppets (1986)

(1986) Load (1996)

(1996) ReLoad (1997)

(1997) St. Anger (2003)

(2003) Death Magnetic (2008)

(2008) 72 Seasons (2023)

How old was Kirk when he joined Metallica?

Hammett was 21 years of age when he joined Metallica in 1983. He replaced renowned musician Dave Mustaine. He is renowned for 'keeping the band together.'

Is Metallica still together?

Over four decades since it was formed, the metal band is still intact. In 2022, it was announced that Kirk would release his first solo, Portals.

Does Kirk Hammett have a wife?

Kirk Hammett and his wife, Lani Hammett, tied the knot on 31 January 1998. The couple shares two sons, Angel (born 29 September 2006) and Vincenzo (born 28 June 2008). Kirk was previously married to Rebecca Enrica Kestelyn. Their marriage ended in 1990, three years after they exchanged nuptials.

How much is Kirk Hammett's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kirk has an estimated net worth of $200 million in 2023. Metallica is known to gross $70-100 million between ticket sales, merchandise and royalties in a given touring year.

The wife of Kirk Hammett, Lani Hammett is a doting mother of two. She currently lives in Sonoma, California and Hawaii with her family. The celebrity wife maintains a low-key profile away from the internet's prying eyes.

