Apple profit falls but beats expectations

Apple on Thursday said its quarterly profit ebbed but topped market forecasts as it announced a massive $110 billion share buyback.

The iPhone maker reported a profit of $23.6 billion on $90.8 billion in revenue in the first three months of this year.

Shares were up nearly 6 percent to $183 in after-market trades.

gc/arp

© Agence France-Presse

Source: AFP