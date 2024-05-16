A South African single mother posted a TikTok video showing her new four-bedroom house

In the post Conita revealed that previously, she and her children were living in a single bedroom apartment

Her post touched many social media users who congratulated Conita on her major feat

A mother celebrated her joy of owning a bigger home for herself and her two kids. Image: @bedazzled_events

Source: TikTok

Going from living in uncomfortable circumstances to homeownership demonstrates incredible resilience and perseverance and is worthy of celebrating.

Single woman shows off new house

In her post, Conita (@bedazzled_events) reveals that she recently bagged the spacious and modern house after sharing a single-bedroom apartment with her kids.

Conita takes viewers on a tour of her unfurnished yet beautiful new space, which she looks forward to turning into a warm home for herself and her two children, who she briefly features in the clip.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi touched by mom-of-2 success

The post's comments section was filled with a deep sense of accomplishment and pride for the new homeowner.

The woman's story touched many netizens as they showered her with love and congratulatory messages online.

Sunshine4579 reacted:

"Congratulations mommy."

Kamogelo Kim Murape said:

"Isaiah: 60:22 ."

Evaculatey replied:

"I'm proud of you sis."

Sincerely kim responded:

"Congratulations mama ❤️. He surely gets the good work done God is good."

Diva ‍♀️ said:

"I don't know you mara ke go itumelletse gore congratulations Modimo a go ruise molemo o sa feleng wena le ba lelapa lago. Beautiful home."

manabalalakarabo commented:

"Congratulations Mama❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Single mom shows off stunning 2-room house

It is very normal in South Africa for people to live in small homes, some even just a single room. What some people do with these small spaces is impressive.

Facebook user Phumlo Hlela shared pictures of her home on the popular group Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

Source: Briefly News