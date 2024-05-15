A South African woman named Yem-yem Mthembukazi Ndesi Maqungo shared photos of her small home on Facebook

The images showed how Yem-yem, in her cleverly organised rental room, creating separate areas for sleeping, cooking, and storage

The neat layout and stylish touches impressed many online viewers, although some questioned how she opened the window with the TV placement

A woman made the most of her small home by utilising her space cleverly.

Whether big or small, a home is what you make it, and a South African woman has put a lot of effort into making her rental room comfortable for her.

Woman makes her small rental her cosy space

Yem-yem Mthembukazi Ndesi Maqungo posted images of her abode on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page. The images showed how Yem-yem has neatly divided her space into a bedroom, kitchenette area and her closet space.

Her home boasts neat furniture, such as a decorated bed, stylish cupboards, a flat-screen TV, and a small kitchen unit with a fridge and a mini-electric multifunction oven.

See the post below:

A woman's rental room was praised as neat and clean by SA netizens.

SA shows woman's home love

Many netizens were impressed and inspired by Yem-yem's home and complimented it as having a clean and neat aesthetic. The TV placement, however, did spark some questions.

Magdalene Nimmak said:

"Mmmmm, so clean and nice."

Bronwyn Wakefield commented:

"Beautiful."

Phindi Maseko replied:

"Nice, how do u open ur window because the TV is at the window."

Thembie Ncube reacted:

"Amazing ."

Mpho Zah Disemelo commented:

"Yah neh... La ithata shame! Impressive ♥️."

Andiswa Brown responded:

"Great job ."

Carmen Matola commented:

"Very nice!!!"

Unemployed woman shows off home she rents with grant money

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young, unemployed South African woman went viral on social media after sharing images of her humble home.

Nosihle Mkhize posted images on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page, showing the interior of a room she rents. The images show how she has chosen to style and arrange her belongings.

The small space features a designed kitchen area, a neat bedroom corner, and a clothing rack with items neatly placed.

