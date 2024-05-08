A young, unemployed South African woman named Nosihle Mkhize shared photos of her rented room on social media

Despite limited space and resources, Nosihle created a comfy living area with a kitchen section, bedroom corner, and clothing rack

The post resonated with viewers, who praised her for making the most of her situation

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman shared that she uses grant money to rent her home. Image: LeoPatrizi

Source: Getty Images

A young, unemployed South African woman went viral on social media after sharing images of her humble home.

Unemployed woman shows off home

Nosihle Mkhize posted images on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page, showing the interior of a room she rents. The images show how she has chosen to style and arrange her belongings.

The small space features a designed kitchen area, a neat bedroom corner, and a clothing rack with items neatly placed.

In her post, Noshile also revealed that she did not have a job and was certain she could make the space look more aesthetically pleasing if she had the means to. Noishle explained that she was renting the room using funds from a grant she received monthly.

"Peaceful place. If God could provide me with a job, this room would look better. But I am happy with renting," Nosihle said in her post.

Nosihle Mkhize shared photos of her humble home which she rents. Image: Nosihle Mkhize

Source: Facebook

SA compliments the woman's space

Many netizens were impressed by Nosihle's space and responded with positive and uplifting comments.

Zanele Zizi said:

"As long as you trust Him, He will never disappoint you. You'll get the job you want. All the best."

Eunice Goodness replied:

"This is lovely."

Survival Flower Catalina commented:

"We all need peaceful and a quiet place; well done."

Manini Koloba wrote:

"Nice and clean, keep it up , put the veg rack on the floor, and the fabric softener must also go to your toiletries or clothes, not in the kitchen next to the pots."

Man upgrades from sitting inflatable bed to modern couch

In another story, Brielfy News reported that a Mzansi man from Johannesburg took to social media to share his small win in furnishing his home.

TikTok user @athisfaction posted a video showing him sitting on an inflatable bed placed on the floor as he enjoyed a meal.

The footage then switches to show him sitting on a beautiful grey couch in the exact same area as he enjoyed a snack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News