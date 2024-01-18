Global site navigation

Woman Celebrates Getting Learner’s License, Mzanzi Proud: “Congratulations”
Women Empowerment

Woman Celebrates Getting Learner’s License, Mzanzi Proud: “Congratulations”

by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • A woman shared the exciting news of ticking off one of her 2024 resolutions in the first month
  • The young lady wrote and passed her learner's license, and she is aiming for a driver's license next
  • The online community reacted to her achievement, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages

A young lady has celebrated passing her learner's license.
A woman is proud to have her learner's license in the first month of 2024. Images: @a_diamond18
Source: TikTok

A woman started her 2024 on a high note. She wrote and passed her learner's license.

@a_diamond18 took to her TikTok account to celebrate the news. In a video, she dances to house music while flashing her learner's license.

"❤️ For the first time in my life I’m actually proud of my accomplishment❤️"

See the woman celebrating her achievement

Hopefully, the woman will survive the learner-driver shenanigans. South African traffic can be heavy during peak hours. The drivers aren't always nice and often show no mercy even if you're a new driver - thick skin is a must.

TikTokkers congratulated the woman

The video has over 19k likes, with many online users showering the young woman with congratulatory messages.

@Mayanie Yanie ❤ said:

"I'm writing on the 19th this coming Friday, and I'm gonna come back with it "

@S.tormie_lee shared:

"Just got mine today ,proud of us stranger!❤️"

@Andy commented:

"Congratulations girl. I got my drivers licence Friday. I’m still saying let me start my year with positive vibes. More of me is coming."

@Lebo wrote:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️"

@na[tash]a said:

"Well done loves "

@Loraine shared:

"You go girl "

@Milla Reatile commented:

"Ticked a lot of boxes last year but still feels like akuhlangani. i guess 2024 we search for bigger boxes hoping kuyoze kuhlangane."

Woman shares her fear of driving alone despite having a driver's license

In another story, Briefly News reported about a TikTok user who shared her fear of driving alone despite having a driver's license.

A young woman took to social media to share that she still uses e-hailing apps to get transport to get around despite having a driver's license and car. @love_sethu, posted a video where she revealed that she just wasn't confident behind the wheel. The online community encouraged her to keep practising.

Source: Briefly News

