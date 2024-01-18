Woman Celebrates Getting Learner’s License, Mzanzi Proud: “Congratulations”
- A woman shared the exciting news of ticking off one of her 2024 resolutions in the first month
- The young lady wrote and passed her learner's license, and she is aiming for a driver's license next
- The online community reacted to her achievement, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages
A woman started her 2024 on a high note. She wrote and passed her learner's license.
@a_diamond18 took to her TikTok account to celebrate the news. In a video, she dances to house music while flashing her learner's license.
"❤️ For the first time in my life I’m actually proud of my accomplishment❤️"
Hopefully, the woman will survive the learner-driver shenanigans. South African traffic can be heavy during peak hours. The drivers aren't always nice and often show no mercy even if you're a new driver - thick skin is a must.
The video has over 19k likes, with many online users showering the young woman with congratulatory messages.
@Mayanie Yanie ❤ said:
"I'm writing on the 19th this coming Friday, and I'm gonna come back with it "
@S.tormie_lee shared:
"Just got mine today ,proud of us stranger!❤️"
@Andy commented:
"Congratulations girl. I got my drivers licence Friday. I’m still saying let me start my year with positive vibes. More of me is coming."
@Lebo wrote:
"Congratulations ❤️❤️"
@na[tash]a said:
"Well done loves "
@Loraine shared:
"You go girl "
@Milla Reatile commented:
"Ticked a lot of boxes last year but still feels like akuhlangani. i guess 2024 we search for bigger boxes hoping kuyoze kuhlangane."
