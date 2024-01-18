A woman shared the exciting news of ticking off one of her 2024 resolutions in the first month

The young lady wrote and passed her learner's license, and she is aiming for a driver's license next

The online community reacted to her achievement, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages

A woman is proud to have her learner's license in the first month of 2024. Images: @a_diamond18

A woman started her 2024 on a high note. She wrote and passed her learner's license.

@a_diamond18 took to her TikTok account to celebrate the news. In a video, she dances to house music while flashing her learner's license.

"❤️ For the first time in my life I’m actually proud of my accomplishment❤️"

See the woman celebrating her achievement

Hopefully, the woman will survive the learner-driver shenanigans. South African traffic can be heavy during peak hours. The drivers aren't always nice and often show no mercy even if you're a new driver - thick skin is a must.

TikTokkers congratulated the woman

The video has over 19k likes, with many online users showering the young woman with congratulatory messages.

@Mayanie Yanie ❤ said:

"I'm writing on the 19th this coming Friday, and I'm gonna come back with it "

@S.tormie_lee shared:

"Just got mine today ,proud of us stranger!❤️"

@Andy commented:

"Congratulations girl. I got my drivers licence Friday. I’m still saying let me start my year with positive vibes. More of me is coming."

@Lebo wrote:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️"

@na[tash]a said:

"Well done loves "

@Loraine shared:

"You go girl "

@Milla Reatile commented:

"Ticked a lot of boxes last year but still feels like akuhlangani. i guess 2024 we search for bigger boxes hoping kuyoze kuhlangane."

