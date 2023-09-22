A Mzansi TikTok user shared a video detailing her fear of driving alone despite having a car and driver's license

South African netizens offered encouragement and support, urging her to keep practising to gain confidence

New drivers often feel anxious about driving alone, but it is important to remember that everyone makes mistakes and that confidence comes with time and practice

A young woman took to social media to share that she still uses e-hailing apps to get transport to get around despite having a driver's license and car.

A car owner opened up about being nervous about driving alone. Image: @love_sethu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shares about her fear of driving alone on TikTok

New drivers simply don't have as much experience driving as more experienced drivers. This can make them feel less confident and more anxious behind the wheel.

The same can be said for @love_sethu, who posted a video where she revealed that she just wasn't confident behind the wheel.

"The driving is not the problem, but driving alone? Aowa Yhoo guys, I can’t wait to be confident in my driving ngase ndenze ngemagics ," she captioned the TikTok post.

Everyone makes mistakes, especially when they are learning something new. However, the stakes are much higher when driving, as mistakes can lead to accidents. This can also make new drivers feel very anxious about making mistakes.

Netizens encourage the woman to keep practicing

Netizens offered encouraging words as they motivated the woman to keep driving to gain the confidence she needed.

Lindo_Msibi wrote:

"So there are plenty of us who are facing this problem?? "

user2845430631365 commented:

"Yoooh, as long I have the learner sign on my car. I'm owning the road, babes

@ReBo_BoTi_MoAgI wrote:

"Uzojwayela malav got my license ngo February and sengihamba ngedwa manje mangbolekiwe phela u hubby kodwa keh soon nglanda yam ."

Kwazi_Bani commented:

"Just drive, uzode uqhele."

chosen generation replied:

"Just drive,you'll make mistakes and definitely learn from them...it gets better."

Gonna Malindisa commented:

"Today I drove myself to work 4 the first time beku lit mara koloi ase papadi shame."

YoungC94 said:

"I started in March mna and I’m super confident now. Just drive all the time everywhere sisi."

