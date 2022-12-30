One young woman is on cloud nine after obtaining her driver’s licence and posted a pic online holding her permit

The lady shared her news on social media and seemed thrilled to have gained some additional independence

Many netizens wished the young woman well, with some peeps offering her their car to drive

One lovely lady is thrilled about bagging her driver’s licence and shared her news on social media, along with a picture of herself proudly holding the certificate.

The woman is happy to have her licence. Image: @khanyi_danxa.

Source: Twitter

The young woman expressed how happy she was to finally be a licenced hun and seemed to be overjoyed about the independence she could gain from being able to drive.

Along with her photo, Twitter user, @khanyi_danxa captioned her post:

“I finally got my driver’s licence.”

Here is the post:

Tweeps wished the newly licenced woman well, with some netizens even offering her their car to drive.

Here are some engaging online reactions:

@ThisgirlTiti said:

“I'm proud of you.”

@JayFio123 kindly offered:

“Congratulations. You can come test drive my car.”

@mongiletlhage wrote:

“Congratulations. See you on the road.”

@Romeo22945198 teased:

“I wish I was that license. At least I would be with you 24/7 and never leave your side. Congratulations, God’s finest creation.”

@Sosoh_Ihlubi tried shooting his shot:

“Now you can drive anywhere, even into my heart.”

@Sir_Pride commented:

“Congrats, I just want to test drive the car whenever it comes, if it's not already there.”

@Godfather_ZA494 remarked:

“It looks good on you. Congratulations.”

@BlackAn65843366 asked:

“What car are you buying today?”

