A man’s genuine gesture to buy his bae a new pair of shoes ruffled some feathers on social media

A photo posted on Twitter shows the thoughtful gent looking dirty from a job as he holds the shoes in a store

Although the post was intended to appreciate the man’s efforts, some peeps responded with bitterness instead

A photo of a man looking dusty and ashy while holding a pair of women’s shoes in store stirred some reactions online.

Some gents were not impressed by the lengths a man went through to get his bae shoes. Image: @ZamakonkeK/Twitter

In the image posted on Twitter by @ZamakonkeK, the man appears to have come straight from a hard labour job to purchase the shoes assumed to be for his partner.

The tweet was captioned:

“Appreciate a man’s efforts ❤️.”

While the gesture proved selfless and sweet, several netizens couldn’t help but respond with negativity as some pointed out that a woman could still be unfaithful or ungrateful despite such efforts.

Sheesh! Some gents have been hurt quite badly out there. Check out some of the funny and spicy comments below:

@fullytrev remarked:

“She'll still cheat, kuyafana!”

@favouromonua wrote:

‘Still some women won't appreciate this effort.”

@masondoma replied;

“That's true, as long as ezama nje.”

@VusimuziMakgoba said:

“A thin line between getting something from sacrifice and something from excess.”

@LarmaToya responded:

“Big up gentleman.”

@uMakhanya_ commented:

“Some women won’t appreciate.”

@Nkosi_Shebi wrote:

“Very underrated.”

